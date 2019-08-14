OHBA CONGRATULATES 2019 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION FINALISTS

2019 AWARDS OF DISTINCTION FINALISTS

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Home Builders' Association (OHBA) is pleased to announce the 2019 Awards of Distinction (AoD) finalists. Judged by a panel of industry professionals from across Canada, entries were submitted into 42 categories showcasing excellence in building, design, professional renovation, and sales and marketing across Ontario.



The complete list of finalists is available online at ohbaaod.ca/winners-finalists/ .



Winners of the OHBA 2019 AoD Awards will be announced September 24th at the OHBA Annual Conference at The Blue Mountain Village and Conference Centre in Collingwood. Guests will be welcomed at the AoD Pre-Reception presented by Masco, before enjoying the AoD Awards dinner, co-presented by Rogers Communications Inc. and Federated Insurance. Dinner wine is presented by Reliance and the celebration will continue at the AoD Post-Reception presented by Moen.



Notably, OHBA will also announce the winner of the prestigious 2019 Ontario Home Builder of the Year award to a company that exemplifies outstanding professionalism and integrity within their business, industry and community.



Finalists in this category are:



Great Gulf - BILD/Durham Region HBA greatgulf.com

Minto Communities - BILD/Greater Ottawa HBA minto.com

Tridel - BILD tridel.com



Finalists for the coveted 2019 Ontario Renovator of the Year award are:



Amsted Design-Build - Greater Ottawa HBA amsted.ca

Lagois Design Build Renovate - Greater Ottawa HBA lagois.com

OakWood - Greater Ottawa HBA oakwood.ca



From August 14 to 23, the public can vote online for their favourite project in the 2019 People's Choice Award -- vote online.



People's Choice Award contenders are the top finalists in Project of the Year Low-Rise, and Project of the Year High or Mid-Rise awards categories:



Acorn Developments for Limerick Point, Richmond Hill, (credit to: Guidelines Advertising)

Collecdev for Tretti Condos, Toronto, (credit to: Montana Steele Advertising)

Devron Developments Inc. for The Winslow, Toronto, (credit to: ERA Architects, II By IV Design)

Great Gulf for Whitby Meadows, Whitby, (credit to: Draft Design, Montana Steele Advertising)

Treasure Hill Home Corp. for Charbonnel, Barrie

Tridel for Aqualuna, Toronto



"The OHBA Awards of Distinction celebrates innovation and excellence in homebuilding, professional renovation, and sales and marketing in communities across the province,” said OHBA President Rick Martins who added, “The quality of entries this year was stellar, and I congratulate all of the 2019 AoD finalists."



To review the full list of finalists for the 2019 OHBA Awards of Distinction, please click here.



About OHBA: As #homebeliever champions, the Ontario Home Builders’ Association (OHBA) believes in the great Canadian dream of home ownership by supporting more housing choice and supply across Ontario. OHBA is the voice of the residential construction industry in Ontario, representing 4,000 member companies organized into 29 local associations across the province. www.ohba.ca

