DocsCorp and iManage Integrate Security Products to Minimize Risk of Data Loss and Potential Data Breach

New integration between the companies’ cleanDocs and Security Policy Manager solutions enables CIOs and CISOs to strengthen data loss protection for emails and attachments as part of a comprehensive, policy-based governance strategy

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH and CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- August 14, 2019 – DocsCorp, a leading provider of enterprise productivity solutions, together with iManage, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced a new integration between its data loss prevention software, cleanDocs, and Security Policy Manager from iManage, which enforces comprehensive security policies, to enable organizations to prevent accidental data loss through email to unintended or unapproved recipients.



Data loss from emailing to incorrect recipients accounted for 15 percent of all non-cyber personal data breaches, according to the Information Commissioner’s Office . With over 124 billion business emails sent per day, this represents a real risk to organizations where a simple mistake of a data leak can potentially lead to regulatory scrutiny. This integrated solution brings together two industry-leading products to directly target this issue and help with client audit and outside counsel guidelines.

cleanDocs and Security Policy Manager Working Together

iManage Security Policy Manager enables an organization to define policies governing many facets of information security and governance, including who can view, edit and alter documents for specific clients, projects or matters. The integration with cleanDocs extends this security beyond internal applications and repositories to active governance of email recipient communication. Now when an iManage user attempts to send an email, cleanDocs identifies the client, project or matter to which the email relates and enforces the relevant email recipient policy from Security Policy Manager. Emails that breach the policy are immediately stopped and flagged as non-compliant. Compliant emails are released and attachments cleaned of document metadata.

“cleanDocs integrates directly with iManage Security Policy Manager,” said Dean Sappey, President and Co-Founder, DocsCorp. “There is no need for separate servers to configure and monitor. cleanDocs is also unique in warning users in real-time that an email can’t be sent to a particular recipient or group. An alternative is stopping the email at the server, but without immediate feedback, users may have left work for the day, not realizing their email has been held – wasting valuable time.”

“While organizations have made great progress in securing their internal systems and repositories, email and specifically emails sent to unintended or unsanctioned recipients, remains a risk for many,” said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer, iManage. “With this integration, iManage and DocsCorp have delivered a powerful, scalable solution to address the risks associated with human error and accidental data loss.”

The integration will be available beginning in September 2019 to cleanDocs and iManage users – both on-premises and in the cloud – and will function with either Exchange Online or Exchange Server.

DocsCorp and iManage have released a new guide

Managing the inevitable: How to minimize the impact of a data breach showcases the innovative approach to policy-based email security. Fill in the form to receive your copy here .

See it for the first time at ILTACON 2019

DocsCorp and iManage will co-host an open information session at ILTACON in Orlando, on August 20, 2019, at 10:00 am (ET), in the DocsCorp Demo Room (Europe 10). The session is open to all ILTACON attendees, and no pre-registration is required. Visit the session page for more information.

Follow iManage via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/imanageinc

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/iManageinc/

Blog: https://imanage.com/blog/

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/imanage

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imanage

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

Follow DocsCorp via:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/docscorp

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DocsCorp/

Blog: https://www.docscorp.com/news/document-software-blogs/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/DocsCorpGlobal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/38820/admin/

About DocsCorp

DocsCorp designs easy-to-use software and services for document professionals who use enterprise content management systems. We provide solutions for metadata removal, document processing, PDF manipulation, and document comparison.

The DocsCorp product suite is built to drive business efficiency and increase the value of existing technology investment. We help transform any organization’s slow and outdated processes using sophisticated solutions that integrate with most major document management systems.

DocsCorp is a global brand with customers located in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. More than 500,000 users in 67 countries rely on DocsCorp software every day.

Press Contact Information:

Manjul Gupta

Director of Corporate Communications

iManage

Phone: +1-669-777-3430

press@imanage.com

Kerry Carroll

Global Marketing Manager

DocsCorp

Phone: +61 2 8270 8510

kerry.carroll@docscorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.