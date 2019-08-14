Pyramid Analytics Validated in Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Industry Excellence Awards

Company recognized for customer experience and industry credibility

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation business analytics platform for the enterprise, announced today it has been recognized in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2019 Industry Excellence Awards. The company ranked as an Experience Leader in the Customer Experience model and a Credibility Leader in the Vendor Credibility model in this year’s report. The recognition comes just a few months after its fifth consecutive year as an overall leader in the same categories of the 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence Market Study.



Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI) and related areas. The annual Industry Excellence Awards honor vendors who have achieved a leadership position in the company’s 2019 Wisdom of Crowds Business Intelligence (BI), Enterprise Performance Management, and/or Analytical Data Infrastructure (ADI) Market Studies. The reports are based on data collected from users and provide a broad assessment of each market including current usage, key drivers, technology priorities, and future intentions, as well as performance ratings of relevant vendors. Customer Experience leaders are vendors who demonstrate high levels of sales and service as well as product/technology. Credibility leaders are vendors whose customers indicate a high level of confidence and sense of value for price paid.

“It’s humbling to receive recognition year after year from Dresner Advisory Services given the firm’s knowledge and reach in the business intelligence and analytics space,” said Omri Kohl, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CEO. “Our commitment to serving our users with confidence is a core function of our platform: a self-service offering that empowers business users to conduct high-end analytics and data science without IT help. We’re honored to receive this recognition.”

“We congratulate Pyramid Analytics on their 2019 achievement and recognition,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid Analytics is a global leader offering a business intelligence and analytics platform that enables individuals—from power users to knowledge workers to decision makers—to transform their organization into a data-driven business. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations—on-premise or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics’ teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit www.pyramidanalytics.com, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

