iManage Demonstrating Digital Transformation Technologies at ILTACON 2019

WHAT: The International Legal Technology Association’s (ILTA) 42nd annual ILTACON is the premier educational and networking event for the legal sector. Drawing on the personal and collective strengths of law firm and law department professionals, ILTACON is the best place to learn what works and what’s next in legal technology. iManage will have the following demonstrations at booth #413: • iManage Work 10 – The leading document and email management system for today’s modern professional.





• iManage RAVN – Practical AI solutions that solve real-world business problems for professionals, enabling them to digitally transform how they work.





• Manage Threat Manager, iManage Security Policy Manager and iManage Records Manager – Products that govern and secure all critical work product. New integrations deliver a proactive approach to protecting sensitive client data.



• iManage Cloud – Most widely adopted Work Product Management solution delivered with unparalleled security and industry-leading uptime and performance. SPEAKING SESSION: iManage Company Update – Digital Transformation

Monday, August 19, 2:00-3:00pm (ET) in Asia 1 NETWORKING EVENTS: Please visit our blog for a complete list of iManage Networking Events WHERE: The Walt Disney World Swan Resort

1200 Epcot Resorts Blvd, Lake Buena

Vista, FL 32830

WHEN: Sunday, August 18 – Thursday, August 22, 2019 CONTACT: To schedule an on-site meeting with iManage executives, please contact Manjul Gupta at manjul.gupta@imanage.com or visit us at booth #413.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

