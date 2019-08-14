Dave Kenney to Speak at Allied Academies 3rd International Conference on Addiction Research and Therapy

Emergo Recovery Executive Director and CEO and Justin James Kennedy, PhD will present on Actualized Recovery® at event in Amsterdam on March 23-24, 2020.

/EIN News/ -- BARRIE, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Kenney , Executive Director and CEO at Emergo Recovery , and Justin James Kennedy, PhD , will be presenting at the upcoming Allied Academies 3 rd International Conference on Addiction Research and Therapy in Amsterdam, NL on March 23-24, 2020. Dave and Justin’s presentation, titled “Actualized Recovery® – A Systematic Neurophysiological and Neuropsychological Approach Towards Sustained Recovery,” will overview a distillation of research findings and analysis of applied neuroscience as well as case studies.



“It is an honor to be invited to speak and present at this internationally recognized peer-reviewed conference of the highest standing,” said Dave Kenney, Executive Director at Emergo Recovery. “Actualized Recovery is a brain-first approach to recovery leveraging evidenced based applied neuroscience. It’s a transformative approach towards lasting recovery.”

The theme of the upcoming conference is “An understandable look at the dilemma of Addiction”. The International Conference on Addiction Research and Therapy aims to bring together worldwide distinguished academics and professionals in the field of addiction science.

To learn more about the conference, please visit http://addiction.alliedacademies.com/ .

About Dave Kenney

Dave Kenney is the Co-Founder and Executive Director at Emergo Recovery , a private, residential recovery and wellness center focused on a brain-first approach specializing in Actualized Recovery ® .

Dave is a PhD candidate in philosophy at Canterbury University focusing on neuroscience and psychology, and holds a master’s degree in education from Northwestern State University. He is also a certified Brain Health Coach through the Amen Clinics, a master’s certified Brainwave Optimization Technician , a certified Life Coach, and has certification in Self-Management for Addiction Recovery ( SMART Recovery ) and as a Recovery Coach ( CCAR ). Additionally, Dave is a member of both the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine (CSAM) and the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) . Connect with Dave on LinkedIn , to learn more about Emergo Recovery, please visit emergorecovery.com .

About Emergo Recovery

Emergo Recovery is a private, residential recovery and wellness center focused on a brain-first approach specializing in Actualized Recovery®. Their integrative program leverages evidenced-based neuroscience modalities to support and optimize brain function. To learn more about Emergo Recovery, please visit emergorecovery.com and connect with them on LinkedIn .

