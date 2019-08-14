Constellation Research Names Gotransverse to ShortList™ for Top Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Fifth Time

Gotransverse continues to shine as a disruptive monetization platform driving digital transformations around the globe

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the company had again been named to the Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Q3 2019. Gotransverse has been named to this ShortList report for five consecutive years recognizing the company for meeting the critical requirements for early adopters and partners seeking digital transformation solutions.



To qualify for the Constellation ShortList, the candidate solutions have to support at least 10 out of 14 criteria. For Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms the criteria include offering account management, alerts, billing complex workflows, configure/price/quote (CPQ), contracts, financials, invoicing, integration, partner platforms, pricing, product catalogs, and reporting and analytics. Constellation issues the ShortList reports every six months, using a combination of client inquiries, partner discussions, customer references, market share, and internal research to identify innovative and disruptive solutions for each category. The ShortList for digital monetization platforms is designed to inform CIOs, CFOs, Chief Supply Chain Officers, and executives responsible for matrix commerce.

“Gotransverse continues to expand and upgrade our digital monetization platform, working with customers to open new markets and enable new business models,” said James Messer, Founder, and CEO of Gotransverse. “Industry innovators understand that today’s digital consumers are demanding multiple pricing options, including one time purchases, usage-based billing, and subscriptions. Our mission is to help these innovators drive growth with our native digital agile monetization platform, while at the same time providing them with detailed analytics needed to inform growth.”

Gotransverse offers an intelligent billing platform that helps companies boost revenue by implementing subscription- and consumption-based pricing on a massive scale. The Gotransverse agile monetization platform was designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market by automating complex billing models based on subscription or usage-based scenarios. At the same time, Gotransverse integrates with other business systems to facilitate workflow and support sophisticated analytics. The Gotransverse configurable cloud platform enables targeted product packaging for virtually anything you can measure, including detailed reporting and ratings. The Gotransverse philosophy is, “If you can measure it, we can monetize it.”

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. The Constellation ShortList is updated twice annually or as frequently as market conditions change.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies in any industry to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at massive scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription quote-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com .

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

Email: twoolf@gotransverse.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.