Prophix Corporate Performance Management Solution Honored with 2019 International Business Awards

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophix Software, a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award for the Financial Management Solution category of the 16th Annual International Business Awards®.



As the world’s premier business awards program, The International Business Awards honor the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals worldwide. A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year. The winners were then determined by the evaluation of over 250 executives worldwide.

As described by one of the judges, “Prophix’ Corporate Performance Management solution is a real innovation...the convergence of cloud, artificial intelligence and big data to help companies make great decisions.”

“We’re honored to be recognized by the International Business Awards,” said Paul Barber, co-Founder and CEO at Prophix. “This prestigious Stevie Award further validates our commitment to helping mid-sized organizations worldwide transform their financial budgeting, reporting, and forecasting processes so they can focus more on high-level, strategic aspects of their business. Our continued mission at Prophix is to create innovative, future-ready solutions that allow finance professionals to reframe challenges into opportunities.”

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the winners will be celebrated at a Gala Event in Vienna, Austria on October 19, 2019. Details about The International Business Awards and the full list of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA .

About Prophix Software

Your business is evolving. Your systems should evolve too. Achieve your goals more successfully with Prophix’s innovative Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software. Improve profitability and minimize risk when you automate repetitive tasks and focus on what matters. Budget, plan, consolidate and report automatically. Whether in the cloud or on-premise, Prophix supports your future with a platform that flexes to suit your strategic realities, today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

