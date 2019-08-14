ACREAGE PHARMS LTD. GRANTED OIL SALES LICENSE

/EIN News/ --

Vancouver, BC, August 14, 2019 - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) Mr. Trevor Dixon, Chief Executive Officer of Invictus, is pleased to report that Acreage Pharms Ltd. (“Acreage”), the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, has been awarded an oil sales license by Health Canada. Acreage continues to build an inventory of oils high in CBD, one to one ratio THC to CBD and high THC to meet the demand of sales to the medical and recreational markets.

Mr. Dixon stated, “I am pleased that in accordance with our oil sales license, Acreage is cleared to begin oil shipments to our customers beginning on August 20, 2019.”

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company’s medical clients and retail customers. The Company’s integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus’ wholly-owned subsidiary Acreage Pharms Ltd.’s Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage has substantially completed its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Another of Invictus’ wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus’ fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus’ Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

