Shea Barclay Group Selects Applied Benefits Designer

/EIN News/ -- University Park, IL, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Shea Barclay Group has selected Applied Benefits Designer to automate their benefits quoting and renewals processes. Leveraging Applied Benefits Designer, Shea Barclay Group will be able to digitally generate and compare plans in real time, simplifying the renewal process and equipping customers with the knowledge to choose the right coverage for their businesses.



“Historically, we have had a benefits department that manually processed quotes using spreadsheets, but it was a complex and time-consuming process,” said Talyn Guercio, chief financial officer/chief operating officer, Shea Barclay Group. “By utilizing Applied Benefits Designer, we can automatically adjust plans to guide conversations with our customers, reducing hours of work into minutes while enabling quicker time to close business.”



Applied Benefits Designer enables benefits agents to model and compare various benefit plan options in real time to guide clients to better decisions for their individual business requirements – all in one meeting. The application rapidly models innovative benefit plans in an easy-to-understand, visual format. Using Applied Benefits Designer, agents can generate professional proposals in minutes, then guide on-the-spot conversations to quickly finalize medical, Rx and ancillary plan selections. The application eliminates time-consuming spreadsheets and static presentations, enabling agents to differentiate their interactions with clients and increase efficiency, accuracy, and level of client support.



“Today’s benefits customers expect their agents to guide them easily and quickly to the right coverage, prompting organizations to adopt digital technology to eliminate the traditionally manual processes,” said Michael Howe, senior vice president of Product Management, Applied Systems. “By automating the plan selection process, Applied Benefits Designer will enable Shea Barclay Group to instantly model innovative benefit plans in a visual format so they can more quickly secure new and renewal business.”



Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

