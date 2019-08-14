LendVer Names Revere Capital its 2019 Best Bridge Lender

Revere Capital

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces leader in nationwide bridge lending

Revere recently funded a $25 million bridge loan secured by an 816,000 square foot, 22 acre mall complex.” — lendver.com

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2019 Best Bridge Lender, and has selected Dallas, Texas based Revere Capital.

Revere Capital funds short-term bridge loans and provides equity investments and specialty financing from $2 million to $30 million secured by investment residential real estate, commercial real estate, and other assets. Revere recently funded a $25 million bridge loan secured by an 816,000 square foot, 22 acre mall complex. Revere also recently provided a $15 million credit facility to a motorcycle leasing company, and a $20 million credit facility to a specialty finance company focused on the film and media industry.

Revere has differentiated itself through a number of unique program offerings such as auto loans, consumer leases, lease-to-own properties, manufactured housing, POS financing, investment loans, home improvement loans, aircraft and aircraft engine leases, equipment financing and leasing, factoring, municipal and government receivables, shipping and container financing, film industry financing, rail financing, pre-settlement litigation advances, vehicle service contracts and structural settlements.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Revere Capital amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those interested in reviewing financing options through Revere, can contact Revere by clicking here.

Revere Capital and Revere Capital logos are trademarks or service marks of Revere Capital, LLC. All rights reserved.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.