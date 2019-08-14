Parliament approves local governments bill

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The National Assembly approved in definitive on Tuesday and by unanimity the draft law on Organization and Functioning of Local Governments and the type of Administrative Supervision. ,

The two legal tools, which are part of a set of seven, give power of control to the central government over the local governments.

With the approval of such legal tool, the Angolan parliament takes an important step towards the institutionalization of local governments.

The legal tool establishes principles and norms of organization and functioning of local governments.

The organization and functioning of local governments are based on principles of political and administrative decentralization, as well as autonomy and legality.

Local governments have normative, administrative, financial, assets and organizational autonomy.

