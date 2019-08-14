Golden Leaf Holdings Releases New Investment Presentation

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”) (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF), a leading cannabis oil solutions company and dispensary operator built around recognized brands, has filed an investment presentation on SEDAR focused on the Company’s strategic direction in 2020. The presentation can be viewed and downloaded at www.SEDAR.com.



The new investment deck is being presented at an investor roadshow from August 13 to 15, where Golden Leaf Holdings’ Interim CEO John Varghese and COO Jeff Yapp are meeting with institutional and private investors in Montreal, New York City and Boston.

“We believe that a trusted, internationally-recognized brand targeting customers new to cannabis products, services the coming wave of new users. These new users are expected to seek health and wellness benefits as restrictions on cannabis use relax over the next three years. Thus, we anticipate rapid market growth as new users adopt cannabis. According to a recent Marist Poll survey, 78% of the addressable cannabis market doesn’t have a relationship with cannabis. Building the Chalice Farms brand leverages the Company’s dispensary locations, high-touch customer service approach, and management expertise,” said Mr. Yapp.

Already an established pioneer in Oregon, Nevada and Canada, the Company intends to expand to California in the third quarter of 2019 through an innovative approach to consumer-direct sales as well as wholesale sales. The Company’s key priorities to achieve in 2020 include:

Launch Fruit Chews in Nevada, California and Canada.

Double the Revenue and EBITDA Contribution in Canada.

Drive Profitability in Oregon and Nevada.

Launch Hemp Based CBD Product Line Nationally.

Further, the Company has positioned the Chalice Farms brand for success and brand recognition through:

Product values: vegan-friendly, gluten free, organic ingredients, real fruit purees, beet derived sugar, essential oils, high-antioxidant foods.

Revenue growth: + 46% CAGR from 2016 to 2018, 34% increase in Q1 2019 over the prior year period.

Expanding Geo-footprint: Canada, Oregon and Nevada with upcoming additional geography.

Brand Focus: A secure future in the industry is in establishing a brand that will endure the industry's volatility.

“We live by the words of the marketing entrepreneur Seth Godin who said that ‘people do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories and magic’,” said Mr. Yapp. “We look forward for what the future holds for this company and its products.”

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada and Canada, is one of the largest cannabis oil and solution providers in North America, and a pioneer cannabis products company built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farm retail dispensaries, as well as through third party dispensaries. Golden Leaf leverages a strong management team with cannabis and food industry experience to complement its expertise in extracting, refining and selling cannabis oil. Visit goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

Company:

Kate Koustareva

Director of Financial Reporting and Treasury

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.

ir@goldenxtrx.com

Investor Relations:

Steve Hosein

Renmark Financial Communications

416-644-2020

Media Relations:

Anne Donohoe / Nick Opich

KCSA Strategic Communications

adonohoe@kcsa.com /nopich@kcsa.com

212-896-1265 / 212-896-1206

Disclaimer: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s future business operations, the establishment of, and the future scope and scale of, the Chalice Farms retail system, the level of funding needed to establish the Chalice Farms franchise model, that the Chalice Farms franchise model will be successful and generate positive cash flows, the opinions or beliefs of management and future business goals. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to general business, economic and competitive uncertainties, regulatory risks including risks related to the expected timing of the Company’s participation in the adult use market, market risks, risks inherent in manufacturing operations, difficulties of establishing a successful franchise model and other risks of the cannabis industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information is provided herein for the purpose of presenting information about management’s current expectations relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purpose. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration or an exemption from registration.



