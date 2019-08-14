Ayr Strategies Receives Approval to Trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayr Strategies Inc. (NEO:AYR.A, OTCQX:AYRSF) (“Ayr” or the Company), a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator (MSO) with a portfolio of companies in the western and eastern U.S., is pleased to announce that it has received approval for the listing of the Company’s Subordinate Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE“).



Ayr currently expects its securities to commence trading on the CSE as of market open on Monday, August 19, 2019. Upon listing on the CSE, the Subordinate Voting Shares, Warrants and Rights will continue to trade under the symbols AYR.A, AYR.WT and AYR.RT, respectively. In conjunction with the new listing, the securities are expected to be voluntarily delisted from the Neo Exchange (“Neo”) at the close of trading on or about Friday, August 16, 2019.

“We are grateful for the excellent partnership we have enjoyed with the Neo Exchange and the exceptional service they have provided for nearly two years,” said Jonathan Sandelman, CEO of Ayr. “Following the completion of our qualifying transaction in May 2019, listing on the CSE will allow our shares to trade alongside the majority of our U.S. Cannabis peers. We expect this new listing to provide increased visibility with the investment community and expand our base of potential investors going forward.”

About Ayr Strategies Inc.

Ayr is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S. cannabis sector, with an initial anchor portfolio in Massachusetts and Nevada. Through its operating companies, Ayr is a leading cultivator, manufacturer and retailer of cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. Ayr seeks to create regional clusters in core geographies for future expansion, while pursuing strong organic growth within its existing portfolio. For more information, please visit ir.ayr.inc .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always identified by the use of words such as “target”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “foresee”, “could”, “estimate”, “goal”, “intend”, “plan”, “seek”, “will”, “may” and “should” and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking information and statements pertaining to, among other things, Ayr’s future growth plans. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause the actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: anticipated strategic, operational and competitive benefits may not be realized; events or series of events may cause business interruptions; required regulatory approvals may not be obtained; acquisitions may not be able to be completed on satisfactory terms or at all; and Ayr may not be able to raise additional capital. Among other things, Ayr has assumed that its businesses will operate as anticipated, that it will be able to complete acquisitions on reasonable terms, and that all required regulatory approvals will be obtained on satisfactory terms.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Cody Slach

Gateway Investor Relations

T: (949) 574-3860

Email: AYR@gatewayir.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.