Six Innovative Lighting Solutions from Acuity Brands Selected for the 2019 IES Progress Report

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) announced today that six Acuity Brands lighting solutions were selected for the 2019 Illuminating Engineering Society (IES) Progress Report, which showcases the year's most significant developments in the art and science of lighting. Selections were made by an impartial committee that evaluated submissions based on uniqueness, innovation and significance to the lighting industry.

2019 IES Progress Report winners include:

WINLINE 500 Series luminaires from Winona® – a linear accent luminaire family that offers superior optical performance and efficacy along with design flexibility for flood lighting, grazing, or wall washing applications.

– a linear accent luminaire family that offers superior optical performance and efficacy along with design flexibility for flood lighting, grazing, or wall washing applications. 3D SPANL™ flat panel from Lithonia Lighting ® – newest LED panel featuring our WhiteOptics ® proprietary edge-lit optics offering a 3D visual effect on a completely smooth and even lens; an ideal luminaire for Class A healthcare, office and other commercial applications.

– newest LED panel featuring our WhiteOptics proprietary edge-lit optics offering a 3D visual effect on a completely smooth and even lens; an ideal luminaire for Class A healthcare, office and other commercial applications. Miniature linear LED downlights from Aculux® - unique 1” linear downlight family with an aperture-matched wall wash that is adjustable with a full 35-degree tilt for a variety of accent lighting applications.

- unique 1” linear downlight family with an aperture-matched wall wash that is adjustable with a full 35-degree tilt for a variety of accent lighting applications. Vandal-Resistant recessed LED downlight from Gotham® - industry’s first 2” aperture recessed and adjustable downlight suitable for high abuse and demanding environments.

- industry’s first 2” aperture recessed and adjustable downlight suitable for high abuse and demanding environments. EVO® LED general illumination downlight family from Gotham – a 2” aperture general illumination downlight family of single, double and corner open wall washers.

– a 2” aperture general illumination downlight family of single, double and corner open wall washers. Adjustable wall mount LED cylinder from Gotham - industry’s first aiming adjustable (tilt and rotation) wall mount cylinder with high lumen packages suitable for higher mounting heights.

"We are honored to be recognized by industry experts and peers for our lighting products," said Acuity Brands Lighting Senior Vice President Sarah Golish. "The number of awards underscores why Acuity Brands is the leading lighting solutions company in North America and reflects our ability to continuously innovate and provide customized solutions for a variety of applications."

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is the North American market leader and one of the world’s leading providers of lighting and building management solutions. With fiscal year 2018 net sales of $3.7 billion, Acuity Brands currently employs approximately 12,000 associates and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with operations throughout North America, and in Europe and Asia. The Company’s products and solutions are sold under various brands, including Lithonia Lighting®, Holophane®, Aculux®, American Electric Lighting®, Antique Street Lamps™, Atrius™, DGLogik™, Distech Controls®, DTL®, eldoLED®, Gotham®, Healthcare Lighting®, Hydrel®, Indy™, IOTA®, Juno®, Lucid®, Mark Architectural Lighting™, nLight®, Peerless®, RELOC® Wiring, ROAM®, Sensor Switch®, Sunoptics® and Winona® Lighting. Visit us at www.acuitybrands.com .



Media Contact:

Neil Egan

Neil.Egan@acuitybrands.com

770-860-2957



