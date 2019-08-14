Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- LOGANSPORT, Ind., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.35 on each share of its common stock for the third quarter of 2019. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2019 to the holders of record on September 13, 2019.



Contact: Chad Higgins

Chief Financial Officer

Phone 574-722-3855

Fax 574-722-3857



