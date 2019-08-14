YANGAROO Reports Second Quarter Results

Q2’19 Revenue Growth of 22% over Q1’19 and 11% over Q2’18

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YANGAROO Inc. (TSX-V: YOO, OTCBB: YOOIF), ("The Company, or "Yangaroo") the leading secure digital media management and distribution company, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The full text of the Financial Statements and Management Discussion & Analysis is available at www.yangaroo.com and at www.sedar.com . Please note that all currency in this press release is denoted in Canadian dollars.



“Consolidated revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was up 22% on a quarter-over-quarter basis and 11% over the same quarter in 2018. This reflects a rebound in advertising and awards show revenues,” said Gary Moss, President and CEO of Yangaroo. “Advertising revenue for the quarter increased by 23% over the prior quarter and 16% over 2018 as advertising sales from existing customers increased. Awards show revenues increased as expected offsetting the timing of revenue recognition seen in the first quarter. Our existing sales push to expand our customer base is working and will be reflected in our sales in the second half of 2019. Based on our new client signings, we believe a 15% exit annual run rate growth for 2019 advertising revenue is achievable.”

Gary Moss further added, “We were very pleased to announce the closing of a new loan facility and the early repayment of debentures during the second quarter, which have contributed to a strong cash and working capital position. We expect to deploy our balance sheet strength to help us deliver organic growth as the Company pursues advertising market share in the US, Latin America, and Canada. Finally, we expect to recommence our share buy-back program in mid-August 2019 and to continue through to the end of the year subject to normal trading blackout restrictions. To date our share buy-back program has resulted in a total of 304,500 shares acquired and cancelled by the Company at a weighted average price of $0.13 / share. We intend to continue to buy-back shares opportunistically given the low share price range.”

As at August 14, 2019, the Company had a cash balance of approximately $2.0 million.

Working capital of $1.6M, as at June 31, 2019, was negatively impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16 in 2019, which resulted in an additional $0.2 million in current liabilities related to leased office space when compared to the previous year comparison periods.

Summary of operating results for the periods ended June 30th:

$ CDN Three Months Six Months 2019 2018 2019 2018

Revenues 1,987,636 1,797,924 3,620,790 3,747,014 EBITDA (loss) 23,462 25,033 (253,890 ) 156,099 Normalized EBITDA (loss) 171,517 48,365 31,153 227,931 Net Income (loss) (91,979 ) (18,828 ) (469,089 ) 66,143 Basic EPS (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 Diluted EPS (0.00 ) (0.00 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 Working Capital 1,596,188 2,317,519 1,596,188 2,317,519

About YANGAROO:

YANGAROO is a company dedicated to digital media management. YANGAROO’s patented Digital Media Distribution System (DMDS) is a leading secure B2B digital cloud-based solution focused on the music and advertising industries. The DMDS solution provides more accountable, effective, and far less costly digital management of broadcast quality media via the Internet. It replaces the physical, satellite and closed network distribution and management of audio and video content, for music, music videos, and advertising to television, radio, media, retailers, and other authorized recipients. The YANGAROO Awards platform is now the industry standard and powers most of North America’s major awards shows.

YANGAROO has offices in Toronto, New York, and Los Angeles. YANGAROO trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol YOO and in the U.S. under OTCBB: YOOIF. For further information, please contact Gary Moss at 416-534-0607 ext.111 or visit www.yangaroo.com .

