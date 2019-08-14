Progyny Ranks #59 on the 2019 Inc. 5000

The 38th annual list curates America’s fastest-growing private companies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, a leading fertility benefits management company, today announced that it was named #59 on Inc. Magazine’s 38th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, and for the second year in a row. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.



“It’s an honor to be recognized for a second year in a row as one of Inc.’s fastest growing companies in America,” said David Schlanger, CEO of Progyny. “Our rapid growth means the dream of a family is coming true for many people across the U.S. who previously were unable to pursue a path to parenthood.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Progyny partners with self-insured employers to help employees with family building. Progyny’s fertility benefits solutions include access to treatments such as IVF and egg freezing, support for surrogacy and adoption, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution, clinical and emotional support through Progyny’s Patient Care Advocates (dedicated fertility experts), and digital tools. Progyny’s platform is designed to deliver superior clinical outcomes, and has higher rates of pregnancy and live births, as well as reduced rates of miscarriage and twinning as compared to the national averages. By significantly reducing the rate of twin and triplet births, Progyny is helping to decrease the $26B of medical costs spent annually on preterm birth in the US.

About Progyny:

Progyny is a leading fertility benefits management company that combines clinical and emotional guidance and support, science, technology, and data to provide comprehensive, inclusive, and effective value-based fertility solutions for self-insured employers.

Progyny’s benefits solutions are designed to improve outcomes, shorten time to pregnancy and reduce total fertility-related costs. Progyny is privately held and is headquartered in New York, NY. Please visit www.progyny.com .

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

