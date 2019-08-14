TRYP RIDES ENTERS THE RIDE SHARE MARKET

New Ride Hailing App to Launch in Miami

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRYP Technologies, Inc., D.B.A TRYP Rides, will officially launch on August 17th, 2019 in Miami with first rides and a company launch event; TRYP Rides Driver Appreciation Night.

TRYP Rides is focused on providing drivers a better experience by paying 100% of the ride fare to the drivers which puts approximately 30% more in the driver’s pocket - immediately. TRYP drivers earn 100% of the fare, tip, cancellation fee, and wait time fee. Drivers benefit from individual merchant accounts for direct payment. The company has an incentive stock option plan for its drivers so they can participate on the equity upside of the company and earn long term value.

TRYP Rides goal is to provide a better rider experience with low fares and no surge pricing. TRYP Rides App will include safety features for the rider; such as utilization of a one-time passcode ( OTP ) that provides the rider with a 4 digit security code that has to match the driver to ensure they are in the correct car, favorite a driver feature, quiet ride feature, and a panic button. In the near future we will introduce a geo targeting to share and track your location with a person of your choice for security / personal safety reasons.

TRYP Technologies, Inc. has chosen Miami / Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach as its first markets to sign-up drivers. Miami is the perfect landscape for us to get launched and position Tryp Rides for rapid growth. TRYP Rides plans to expand nationwide.

The launch event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center August 17, 2019 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM EDT. Speakers will include Bob McNulty, Founder & CEO of TRYP Technologies, Inc. and former Founder & CEO of Shopping.com; Stormy Simon former President of Overstock.com , a $2 billion e-commerce company; Nick Newsom, Founder & CEO of Ytel Communications and Kyle Johnston, President of Gigasavvy.

For more information about TRYP Rides https://tryprides.com/ , go to the app store to download the TRYP Rides App. Drivers and Riders earn cash back by sharing the app - every time your referrals takes a ride you earn $0.40 FOREVER!

