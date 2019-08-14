Kids II Announces New Name, Online Retail, and Manufacturing Facility

Celebrating 50 Years, Atlanta-based Global Baby Toy and Gear Company Approaches the Next 50 with Start-up Passion

ATLANTA, August 14, 2019 –Kids II, Inc., a global consumer goods company that designs, manufactures, and distributes baby toys and gear, celebrates 50 years announcing a name change to Kids2, a new online retail arm, and a new manufacturing facility under construction in China.

“Three years ago, we set out to transform Kids2 to best meet the needs of the modern early-stage parent in this rapidly-changing marketplace. We are now at a defining moment in our corporate reinvention having evolved from a product-centric seller to a solution-driven family of brands focused on making it easier for parents around the globe,” said Ryan Gunnigle, owner and CEO.

Each of the company’s brands, including BABY EINSTEIN®[1], BRIGHT STARTS®, and INGENUITY®, have customer experiences and distinctive products that fulfill different parenting styles and needs. Under the KIDS2™ umbrella, these brands ladder up to a shared company-wide focus on two things: tiny wins and bright futures.

The updated name, Kids2, speaks to the company’s dual responsibility to parents and children to help create tiny wins today, so they can celebrate bright futures tomorrow.





"Our company has been focused on providing solutions for parents since our first invention in 1969. Today, we are even more focused developing solutions for early-stage parents that address the tug-of-war they describe between the desire for development and discovery; co-play and independence; tradition and innovation; structure and spontaneity.” Gunnigle continued.

A symbol of its next evolution, the company announced its new direct to consumer site Kids2.com to compete in the growing Toys & Baby global e-commerce market, expected to reach $151,279 million by 2023 (Statistica, 2019). Designed to be “YOUR GO2 FOR UP TO AGE 2®,” Kids2.com is designed to be a vital resource during the early years of parenthood and offers new parents curated products, trusted advice, access to new services, and community engagement.

KIDS2 brands will continue to be offered at in-store and online retailers worldwide.

Kids2 is also building a new 72,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and four-story, 65,000 square-foot office building near the Jiujiang Port in Central China. By 2021, the project will triple the overall Kids2 workforce with the addition of 1,000 employees who will fill management, operations and factory roles at the new location. The project represents the company’s first fully-owned and operated manufacturing facility in its 50-year history and illustrates its commitment to accelerated growth, quality, and innovation.

“This increased investment in new channels and expansion globally demonstrates our focus on consistently delivering an excellent experience and many tiny wins to the families who rely on our brands during the earliest days of their child’s journey,” continued Gunnigle.

Kids2 began 50-years ago when a grandmother developed a solution to bathing her wiggly granddaughter, which became the first infant bath sponge. Today, the solution provider for early-stage parents is headquartered in Atlanta with 12 global offices serving customers in more than 90 countries.



[1] EINSTEIN® is a trademark of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. All rights reserved.

