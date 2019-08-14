Innovative Multiple Dwelling Unit Intercom System recently installed in New York City by AV LinkPro™

/EIN News/ --

AV LinkPro™ from AlltecPro™, a Crestron integration partner, has been behind the scenes enhancing the multi-tenant residential intercom world. The need for protection and communication in multiple tenant structures and communities has become essential in most urban settings. AV and Security Integrators know that building and maintaining a reliable front door-to-suite intercom solution can be a daunting and complicated task, especially with connectivity to telephones and Crestron touch panels.

Recently, an AV systems integrator, Communications Engineering Management, an Elite Crestron AV Partner, reached out to Jon Miller, product manager at AlltecPro about implementing the AV LinkPro™ solution at a luxury MDU in Manhattan, located at 100 Barrow Street in the West Village.

The AV LinkPro™ solution was developed for advanced intercom communication with audio/video integration in mind. ”We chose the AV LinkPro™ SIP solution for our client because we needed a reliable and fully functional system to control the building’s multi residence communication system.” Said Greg Dietz, technical manager at Communications Engineering Management. “The product and support that accompanied it were outstanding and really solved a long standing and complicated issue that our client had consistently been facing.” The AV LinkPro™ system is a Crestron certified solution that enhances and manages the intercom interface. It provides a full featured communication platform for a touch screen connected, building-wide intercom.



About Communications Engineering Management

CEM (Communications Engineering Management), was established in 2007 as a one-stop shop for telecommunications and Smart Home technology. Our facilities experts will design a program for your whole building—customized for each room — to maximize the comfort of your entire space. We’ll centralize control into an easy-to-use hub to allow you to manage and monitor electrical resources from the convenience of a single desktop or tablet.

About AV LinkPro MDU products

The AV LinkPro™ SIP MDU Servers are designed for multi-dwelling residential buildings and communities. This SIP Bridge Communication PBX Server can manage hundreds of channels for enhanced audio/video communication. The AV LinkPro™ unit networks directly to touch screens and IP devices quickly without the need for third party adapters. Technology Integrators can easily configure this solution to add their own sounds and music on hold as well as enabling SIP and IP based devices like door stations, video cameras, speakers, sound systems, touch screens, and a full range of telephone products.

