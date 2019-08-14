CarVi Chooses HERE Technologies to Create Contextual Insights into Driver Behavior and Improve Driver Safety

/EIN News/ -- New Partnership Adds Location Intelligence to the Driving Experience

Chicago, IL – HERE Technologies, a global leader in location platform services, today announced a partnership with CarVi Inc. to provide better insights into driver behavior, improve driver safety and help with driver coaching. The new partnership provides greater intelligence for insurance risk analysis and helps consumers reduce insurance premiums.



CarVi is using HERE Location Services to combine their telematics data with real-world location intelligence to create contextual insights about driver behavior and in turn, to create a coaching mechanism for drivers. Specifically, CarVi has a dash cam with computer vision technology backed by six sensors which captures telematics data, along with speed limit and traffic flow speed along with video in real time. The data is then analyzed to study driver behavior and build a coaching mechanism. The resulting video is instrumental in faster claims management for insurance companies, fleet owners and ride-hailing drivers. CarVi has a user-friendly app to support the installation and usage of this solution.

Ultimately, the following enterprise customers benefit from this new partnership:

Insurance providers gain contextual awareness into driver behaviors to improve their underwriting process.

Policy holders get peace of mind from driver monitoring and ultimately lower insurance costs due to improved behavior.

Fleet and ride-hailing companies gain visibility into driver behavior and can closely monitor driving habits, ultimately boosting performance and customer satisfaction.

Automotive manufacturers can easily add CarVi into their vehicles to enable internet connectivity, enhanced safety and 3D road data collection.

“Understanding the car and driver in the context of real-world situations will transform road safety, which is core to our mission of ‘zero road accidents’. From that perspective, this partnership with HERE will be instrumental in helping us to sharpen our data analysis with contextually relevant insights. We are very excited about this relationship and look forward to the innovation we can deliver to the market together,” said Kevin Eunsu Lee, CEO and founder at CarVi.

Jason Bettinger, Senior Director, and Head of Consumer Tech at HERE Technologies commented, “driver safety is a key application of HERE location intelligence, and we are thrilled to partner with CarVi to take it to the next level through their AI-powered driver assistance solution. HERE is committed to delivering accurate, fresh, and global coverage of our location data to continue to help keep roadways and drivers safe.”

About CarVi

Founded in 2014, CarVi is the company behind an AI-powered advanced driving assistance solution that utilizes sophisticated algorithms with contextual 3D video data, to help you stay safe while you drive. CarVi combines safety and 3D road data. We provide safety with an ADAS camera-based solution that comes with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, and Headway Monitoring. CarVi’s Vision-based Technology also allows to collect and analyze real-time data for a more comprehensive and integrated telematics solution.

CarVi’s solution supports both ADAS and contextual vision data. It’s proven to reduce accident by over 53% while bringing contextual data for current and future applications. To learn more about CarVi please visit: www.getcarvi.com

About HERE Technologies

HERE, the Open Location Platform company, enables people, enterprises and cities to harness the power of location. By making sense of the world through the lens of location we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or an enterprise optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, including our new generation of cloud-based location platform services, visit http://360.here.com and www.here.com.

