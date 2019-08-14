SADC ministers analyze industrialization strategy

Dar es Salaam, ANGOLA, August 14 - The Council of Ministers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) on Tuesday examined in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania) the implementation of policies and the strategy for industrialization, fighting hunger as well as the solution to financial issues.,

During the meeting, which also prepared for the 39th SADC Heads of State Summit, the ministerial body also reviewed the situation in DRC, Zimbabwe and youth unemployment.

SADC's industrialization strategy, adopted in April 2015, aims to achieve a more advanced economy and technological transformation at national and regional level to accelerate growth through industrial development.

The Minister of Economy and Planning, Manuel Neto da Costa, headed the Angolan delegation to the meeting of the SADC Council of Ministers, made up by the Secretary of State for Budget and Public Investment, Aia Eza Nacilia Gomes da Silva, and the Secretary of State for Industry, Ivan do Prado.

The 39th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government to be held from 17 to 18 will ratify and approve the documents, resolutions and proposals discussed during the expert meetings and in the Council of Ministers.

SADC is made up of Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), eSwatini (former Swaziland), Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Comoros, a country located in East Africa which was admitted to the organization in August 2018, during the 38th Summit held in Namibia, thus becoming the 16th (sixteenth) Member State.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.