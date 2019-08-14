Parliament approves local government's bill

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The National Assembly approved in definitive on Tuesday and by unanimity the draft law on Organization and Functioning of Local Governments and its Administrative Authority. ,

The two legal tools, which are part of a set of seven, give power of control to government over leaders of local governments.

With approval of the Administrative Authority of Local Governments, the Angolan parliament gives an important step towards the institutionalization of local governments.

The legal tool establishes principles and norms of organization and functioning of local governments, such as the territorial limits that provides autonomy to achieve specific interests through the representative organs and its local government.

The organization and functioning of local governments are based on principles of political and administrative decentralization, autonomy, legality, ground, independence, specialty, citizens’ participation, national solidarity, civil responsibility, collegiality, transparency, expedition subsidization and delegation.

Local governments have normative, administrative, financial, assets and organizational authority.

