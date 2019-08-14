There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 161,907 in the last 365 days.

European DataCentre Trends Tracker, July 2019 - Data Centre Pricing Trends, Data Centre Sizing, Key Geographical Clusters, New Data Centre Build-Outs, Overall Data Centre Trends

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DataCentre Europe Trends Tracker July 2019 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Since the last edition in January 2019, expansion and new builds have been announced in 12 of the 15 surveyed markets.

DC Europe trends keep you in touch with the latest developments in 15 European countries namely Austria, Belgium, CzechRepublic, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK on the key metrics of:

  • Data Centre pricing trends
  • Data Centre sizing
  • Key geographical clusters
  • New Data Centre build-outs
  • Overall Data Centre trends

