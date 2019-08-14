Itamar Medical Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Revenues

/EIN News/ -- - Total Second Quarter Revenues Increase 21% to $7.4 Million -

- WatchPATTM Revenues Increase 16% in the Second Quarter to $6.5 Million -

- Company to Host Conference Call Today at 8:00 am ET, 3:00 pm IT -

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), a company that develops, manufactures and markets non-invasive diagnostic medical devices for sleep apnea with a focus on the cardiology market, today reported unaudited financial results for the three months and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019.

“Itamar Medical is on a quest to be the solution provider for the sleep apnea health epidemic. Our record second quarter revenues demonstrate that we have the right technology and strategies in place to achieve this ambitious goal,” said Gilad Glick, President and Chief Executive Officer of Itamar Medical. “Our focus on the cardiology community was a key factor in our robust second quarter WatchPAT revenue growth of 18% in the U.S. We intend to further grow our share of the $3.5 billion sleep market by continuing to meet the needs of patients, payers and providers and believe this focus will translate into value creation for our shareholders. As evidenced by the recent launches of WatchPAT 300 and WatchPAT ONE, we are delivering game changing solutions. These products increase patient access to sleep apnea diagnosis and management while driving down the cost of care and improving healthcare outcomes.”

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Recent Events

Achieved highest revenue quarter, including record WatchPAT and U.S. WatchPAT sales.

Announced an expanded collaboration with BioTel Heart, a division of BioTelemetry, Inc., to make Itamar Medical’s Total Sleep Solution available to select BioTel Heart cardiology customers in the U.S.

Received FDA clearance and launched WatchPAT ONE, the first and only fully disposable home sleep apnea test.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 21% to $7.4 million, compared to $6.1 million in the same quarter in 2018. Revenue growth was driven by an increase in WatchPAT sales in the U.S. and Europe as well as an increase in EndoPAT™ sales.

WatchPAT revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 16% to $6.5 million, compared to $5.6 million in the same quarter in 2018.

U.S. WatchPAT revenues for the second quarter of 2019 increased 18% to $5.0 million, compared to $4.3 million in the same quarter in 2018. Sales from disposables and renewable products were approximately 65% of WatchPAT revenues in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2019, compared to approximately 60% in the same quarter of 2018.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 increased to $5.7 million, compared to $4.6 million in the same quarter in 2018. Gross profit margin for the second quarter of 2019 increased to 77.9%, compared to 76.4% in the same quarter in 2018.

Operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.7 million, compared to $0.9 million in the same quarter in 2018. The increase in operating loss was mainly due to an increase of $1.3 million in selling and marketing expenses associated with the expansion of the U.S. sales team into new geographical territories and verticals (27 territories and verticals as of June 30, 2019, compared to 19 territories and verticals as of June 30, 2018), and an increase of $0.4 million in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the listing of the Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) on Nasdaq in February 2019, partially offset by the increase in revenues.

Non-IFRS operating loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $0.9 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same quarter in 2018. Non-IFRS operating loss excludes approximately $0.8 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; and expenses relating to reduction in manpower, compared to $0.5 million of similar expenses for the same quarter in 2018 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $2.0 million, compared to $0.4 million in the same quarter in 2018.

Non-IFRS net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in the same quarter in 2018. Non-IFRS net loss excludes approximately $0.7 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and gain from reevaluation of derivatives, compared to $0.2 million of similar expenses for the same quarter in 2018 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits of $18.0 million.

First Half 2019 Financial Results

Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 16% to $13.4 million, compared to $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Revenue growth for the first six months of 2019 was mainly due to the same reasons as mentioned above, slightly offset due to sales seasonality in Japan.

WatchPAT revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 16% to $12.3 million, compared to $10.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

U.S. WatchPAT revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased 24% to $9.3 million, compared to $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 increased to $10.4 million, compared to $8.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Gross profit margin for the for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was 77.4%, compared to 76.8% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.0 million, compared to $1.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase in operating loss was mainly due to an increase of $2.2 million in selling and marketing expenses associated with the expansion of the of the U.S. sales team into new geographical territories and verticals, as described above and an increase of $0.4 million in general and administrative expenses, mainly due to the listing of the Company’s ADSs on Nasdaq in February 2019, partially offset by the increase in revenues.

Non-IFRS operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.9 million, compared to $1.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-IFRS operating loss excludes approximately $1.1 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible asset; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; and expenses relating to reduction in manpower, compared to $0.8 million of similar expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.1 million, compared to $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Non-IFRS net loss for the for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Non-IFRS net loss excludes approximately $0.7 million in share-based payments; depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and gain from reevaluation of derivatives, compared to $(1.3) million of similar expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 (see “Use of Non-IFRS Measures” below).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:00 p.m. Israel Time to review financial results and provide a corporate update.

To listen live via webcast, please visit https://www.itamar-medical.com/ , or by clicking here .

To participate via phone, please use the dial in information:

U.S. toll-free: 877-407-6184

International: 201-389-0877

Israel toll-free: 1-809-406-247

Passcode: 13692839

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The archived webcast will be available in the Events and Presentations section of the Company’s website for at least 60 days following the call.

About Itamar Medical Ltd.

Itamar Medical is engaged in research, development, sales and marketing of non-invasive medical devices for the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders with a focus on the cardiology market. The Company offers a Total Sleep Solution™ to help physicians provide comprehensive sleep apnea management in a variety of clinical environments to optimize patient care and reduce healthcare costs. Its flagship PAT®-based product, the WatchPAT™ device, is a home-use diagnostic device for sleep breathing disorders. It also offers the EndoPAT™ system, an FDA-cleared device to test endothelial dysfunction and to evaluate the risk of heart disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical is a public company traded on the Nasdaq and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges, and is based in Caesarea, Israel with U.S. headquarters based in Atlanta, GA. For additional information visit www.itamar-medical.com .

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standard Board (IASB), this press release contains Non-IFRS financial measures for operating loss and net loss, which are adjusted from results based on IFRS to exclude: (i) share-based payments; (ii) depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets; (iii) change in provision for doubtful and bad debt; (iv) expenses relating to reduction in manpower; and (v) loss (gain) from reevaluation of derivatives. Management believes that the Non-IFRS financial measures provided in this press release are useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s performance. Management uses both IFRS and Non-IFRS measures when operating and evaluating the Company’s business internally and therefore decided to make these Non-IFRS adjustments available to investors. The presentation of this Non-IFRS financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS. For further details, see a reconciliation of operating loss and net loss on an IFRS basis to a Non-IFRS basis that is provided in the table that accompanies this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would", "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. For example, when we discuss our ability to further penetrate our target markets, we are using forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including events and circumstances out of Itamar Medical's control and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Itamar Medical's current expectations. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed from time to time by Itamar Medical in reports filed with, or furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Israel Securities Authority (“ISA”), including the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the SEC and the ISA. Except as otherwise required by law, Itamar Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Company Contact

Itamar Medical Ltd.

Shy Basson

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +972-4-617-7700

bshy@itamar-medical.com

Investor Relations Contact (U.S.)

Lazar Partners Ltd.

David Carey

Phone: 212-867-1762

dcarey@lazarpartners.com

* The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.





ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 U.S. dollars in thousands Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,016 $ 6,471 Short-term deposits 9,000 - Trade receivables 6,527 6,549 Other receivables 1,189 1,018 Inventories 2,491 2,235 Total current assets 28,223 16,273 Non-current assets Long-term restricted deposits and prepaid expenses 394 365 Long-term trade receivables 130 243 Property and equipment 1,369 1,213 Right-of-use assets 1,539 - Intangible assets 360 298 Total non-current assets 3,792 2,119 Total assets $ 32,015 $ 18,392 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables $ 2,016 $ 1,517 Short-term employee benefits 349 222 Current maturities of lease liabilities 773 - Short-term bank loan 5,000 5,000 Provisions 222 215 Accrued expenses 1,022 1,034 Other accounts payable 2,468 2,063 Total current liabilities 11,850 10,051 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 841 - Derivative instruments - 442 Long-term employee benefits 161 159 Other long-term liabilities 1,075 1,052 Total non-current liabilities 2,077 1,653 Total liabilities 13,927 11,704 Equity Ordinary share capital 874 748 Additional paid-in capital 125,351 111,486 Accumulated deficit (108,137) (105,546) Total equity 18,088 6,688 Total liabilities and equity $ 32,015 $ 18,392





ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data) Revenues $ 7,353 $ 6,076 $ 13,409 $ 11,546 Cost of revenues 1,627 1,431 3,029 2,680 Gross profit 5,726 4,645 10,380 8,866 Selling and marketing expenses 4,546 3,269 8,268 6,078 Research and development expenses 1,130 873 2,070 1,856 General and administrative expenses 1,793 1,411 3,080 2,724 Total operating expenses 7,469 5,553 13,418 10,658 Operating loss (1,743) (908) (3,038) (1,792) Financial income (expenses) from cash and investments 101 (28) 193 182 Financial expenses from leases, notes and loans (298) (183) (596) (761) Gain from derivatives instruments, net 78 710 442 2,110 Financial income (expenses), net (119) 499 39 1,531 Loss before taxes on income (1,862) (409) (2,999) (261) Taxes on income (96) (15) (123) (51) Net loss $ (1,958) $ (424) $ (3,122) $ (312) Loss per share (in U.S. dollars): Basic $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.01) $ (0.00) Diluted $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of shares used in computation of loss per shares (in thousands): Basic 333,951 271,965 331,087 268,283 Diluted 335,149 311,841 331,087 308,160 Loss per ADS (in U.S. dollars): Basic $ (0.18) $ (0.05) $ (0.28) $ (0.03) Diluted $ (0.18) $ (0.23) $ (0.28) $ (0.23)





ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. dollars in thousands Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,958) $ (424) $ (3,122) $ (312) Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 343 128 674 243 Share-based payment 355 269 531 509 Change in provision for doubtful and bad debt 207 66 194 68 Net financial cost 148 182 172 571 Gain from reevaluation of derivatives (78) (710) (442) (2,110) Decrease (increase) in trade receivables (251) 659 (59) 249 Increase in other accounts receivable (318) (211) (190) (181) Increase in inventories (247) (297) (520) (684) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 147 (247) 525 22 Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses 78 360 314 133 Increase in employee benefits 39 37 129 116 Increase in provisions 3 4 7 6 Income tax expenses 96 15 123 51 Taxes paid during the period (17) (101) (44) (105) Net interest paid during the period (166) (119) (174) (592) Net cash used in operating activities (1,619) (389) (1,882) (2,016)

Cash flows from investing activities Investment in short-term bank deposits (9,000) - (9,000) - Sale of marketable securities - - - 3,109 Purchase of property and equipment, intangible assets and capitalization of development expenditure (116) (65) (262) (92) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (9,116) (65) (9,262) 3,017 Cash flow from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of shares, net of share issuance costs - 5,209 13,968 5,209 Short-term bank credit - - - 5,000 Principle element of lease payments (215) - (439) - Repayment of convertible notes - - - (9,939) Repayment of shareholders’ loans - (435) - (435) Issuance of shares due to the exercise of stock options 14 - 25 25 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (201) 4,774 13,554 (140) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,936) 4,320 2,410 861 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 19,887 4,264 6,471 7,643 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on balances of cash and cash equivalents 65 (50) 135 30 Cash and cash equivalent balance at end of period $ 9,016 $ 8,534 $ 9,016 $ 8,534 Non-cash financing activity-conversion of notes to a loan from related parties $ - $ - $ - $ 1,076





ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD.

RECONCILIATIONS OF IFRS TO NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 U.S. dollars in thousands IFRS operating loss $ (1,743) $ (908) $ (3,038) $ (1,792) Share-based payment 349 269 519 509 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 150 128 282 243 Change in provision for doubtful and bad debt 207 66 194 68 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 115 - 115 - Non-IFRS operating loss $ (922) $ (445) $ (1,928) $ (972) IFRS net loss $ (1,958) $ (424) $ (3,122) $ (312) Share-based payment 355 269 531 509 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 150 128 282 243 Change in provision for doubtful and bad debt 207 66 194 68 Expenses relating to reduction of manpower 115 - 115 - Gain from reevaluation of derivatives (78) (710) (442) (2,110) Non-IFRS net loss $ (1,209) $ (671) $ (2,442) $ (1,602)



