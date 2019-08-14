Vantage Drilling International Reports Second Quarter Results for 2019

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported net income attributable to controlling interest of approximately $590.7 million or $116.96 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2019 compared to a net loss attributable to controlling interest of $31.1 million or $6.22 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.



The net income stems from the recent payments by Petrobras Venezuela Investments & Services, BV, (“PVIS”), a subsidiary of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”), of approximately $690.8 million to Vantage Deepwater Company, one of our subsidiaries (“VDEEP”), and by Petrobras America, Inc., a subsidiary of Petrobras (“PAI”), of approximately $10.1 million to Vantage Deepwater Drilling, Inc., also one of our subsidiaries (“VDDI”). The payments were made pursuant to an agreement between the parties and in satisfaction of the previously rendered arbitration award and related U.S. judgment confirming the award.

The dispute arose following the Petrobras’s parties’ termination of the Agreement for the Provision of Drilling Services for the Titanium Explorer dated February 4, 2009 (the “Drilling Contract”) between PVIS and VDEEP and which had been novated to PAI and VDDI. The Petrobras parties claimed the Vantage parties had breached their obligations under the Drilling Contract. The Vantage parties immediately filed the international arbitration claim against PAI, PVIS, and Petrobras, claiming wrongful termination of the Drilling Contract.

In July 2018, the international arbitration panel ruled in favor of the Vantage entities, rendering an arbitration award of $622 million plus interest against PVIS, PAI and Petrobras. In May 2019, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas confirmed the arbitration award and denied the Petrobras parties’ petition to vacate the award.

As previously announced, the Petrobras parties filed their notice of appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit seeking the reversal of the U.S. judgment. The Vantage parties believe there is no basis for reversal and intend to vigorously contest the appeal.

The three months ended June 30, 2019 includes Drilling Contract termination revenue of approximately $594.0 million and interest income of approximately $106.9 million associated with the payments, together with related legal contingency fee and income taxes. Adjusting for these items, pro-forma net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was approximately $37.4 million or $7.41 per share.

As of June 30, 2019, Vantage had approximately $896.8 million in cash, including $10.4 million of restricted cash, compared to $239.4 million in cash, including $14.4 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2018.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented. “I am very pleased about our agreement with the Petrobras parties and their payments’ to us in aggregate of approximately $701 million. Separately, I am pleased to report that we continue to achieve operational and safety excellence, recording 99% revenue efficiency for the quarter and over two years without a lost time incident. We remain focused on providing the best service to our customers.”

Vantage, a Cayman Islands exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor, with a fleet of three ultra-deepwater drillships and five premium jackup drilling rigs. Vantage's primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and natural gas companies. Vantage also provides construction supervision services and preservation management services for, and will operate and manage, drilling units owned by others.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions identified above or as disclosed from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Vantage disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly or revise such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Public & Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas J. Cimino

Chief Financial Officer

Vantage Drilling International

(281) 404-4700





Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 35,765 $ 55,183 $ 65,745 $ 106,778 Contract termination revenue 594,029 — 594,029 — Reimbursables and other 6,589 5,278 11,164 11,346 Total revenue 636,383 60,461 670,938 118,124 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 38,081 44,650 76,623 85,635 General and administrative 70,702 6,278 79,370 13,632 Depreciation 18,499 17,711 37,032 35,579 Total operating costs and expenses 127,282 68,639 193,025 134,846 Income (loss) from operations 509,101 (8,178 ) 477,913 (16,722 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 108,305 220 109,369 441 Interest expense and other financing charges (10,435 ) (19,412 ) (26,250 ) (38,683 ) Other, net (58 ) (514 ) 124 (1,084 ) Total other expense 97,812 (19,706 ) 83,243 (39,326 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 606,913 (27,884 ) 561,156 (56,048 ) Income tax provision 16,454 3,210 18,601 7,183 Net income (loss) 590,459 (31,094 ) 542,555 (63,231 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (270 ) — (284 ) — Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ 590,729 $ (31,094 ) $ 542,839 $ (63,231 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 116.96 $ (6.22 ) $ 107.60 $ (12.65 ) Diluted $ 116.86 $ (6.22 ) $ 107.38 $ (12.65 ) Vantage Drilling International Supplemental Operating Data (Unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 14,108 $ 16,523 $ 31,853 $ 30,985 Deepwater 16,492 21,699 32,307 41,511 Operations support 3,361 3,367 6,460 6,494 Reimbursables 4,120 3,061 6,003 6,645 $ 38,081 $ 44,650 $ 76,623 $ 85,635 Utilization Jackups 93.7 % 88.5 % 96.0 % 87.3 % Deepwater 49.2 % 63.2 % 40.9 % 58.7 %

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Balance Sheet (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 886,343 $ 224,967 Restricted cash 5,640 10,362 Trade receivables 31,478 28,431 Inventory 45,461 45,195 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 19,552 17,278 Total current assets 988,474 326,233 Property and equipment Property and equipment 1,002,161 996,139 Accumulated depreciation (245,393 ) (208,836 ) Property and equipment, net 756,768 787,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,682 - Other assets 13,483 16,026 Total assets $ 1,766,407 $ 1,129,562 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 107,899 $ 44,372 Accrued liabilities 33,653 17,983 Total current liabilities 141,552 62,355 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $7,240 and $12,914 1,118,552 1,109,011 Other long-term liabilities 27,260 22,889 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 5,000,053 shares issued and outstanding 5 5 Additional paid-in capital 373,972 373,972 Accumulated earnings (deficit ) 104,169 (438,670 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 478,146 (64,693 ) Noncontrolling interests 897 - Total equity 479,043 (64,693 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,766,407 $ 1,129,562

Vantage Drilling International Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 542,555 $ (63,231 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 37,032 35,579 Amortization of debt financing costs 807 234 Amortization of debt discount 5,354 24,647 Amortization of contract value 1,643 3,130 PIK interest on the Convertible Notes 3,845 3,823 Share-based compensation expense 2,064 3,772 Deferred income tax expense 497 592 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets 109 (2,524 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (3,047 ) 4,289 Inventory (266 ) 63 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,274 ) (3,833 ) Other assets 2,641 865 Accounts payable 63,527 3,366 Accrued liabilities and other long-term liabilities 8,799 (2,441 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 663,286 8,331 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (6,606 ) (771 ) Down payment on Soehanah acquisition — (15,000 ) Proceeds from sale of Vantage 260 — 4,660 Net cash used in investing activities (6,606 ) (11,111 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of long-term debt — (5,815 ) Contributions from holders of noncontrolling interest 1,181 — Debt issuance costs (487 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 694 (5,815 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 657,374 (8,595 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 239,387 195,455 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 896,761 $ 186,860

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8de84139-c28f-4732-bc38-c0a9d80337dc



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.