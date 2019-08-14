Head of State sends messages to Ugandan and Rwandese counterparts

Kigali, ANGOLA, August 14 - Angolan Head of State João Lourenço has sent two messages to his counterparts of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni, and Rwanda Paul Kagame as part of the mediation efforts to normalize relations between the two countries. ,

The bearer of the messages, who acted as special envoy, was Foreign Minister Manuel Augusto.

The Angolan statesman's engagement in resolving disputes between the two states stems from the recommendations of the Luanda Four-Party Summit, which brought together Angola's Heads of State, Joao Lourenco, as host, from DRC, Felix Tshisekedi, from Uganda Yoweri Museveni and Rwanda's Paul Kagame.

The Luanda meeting recommended the need for peaceful means for normalization of relations between the two states, as well as the responsibility of the Republic of Angola to facilitate the process, with the support of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

Also in Luanda, the statesmen decided to pay particular attention to creating an enabling the environment for fostering cooperation between their respective countries in areas of common interest, including political and economic.

The Heads of State underscored the importance of “the permanent, frank and open dialogue that must be developed, both bilaterally between the states of the region and at the multilateral level, for the consolidation of peace and security as fundamental premises for economic integration”.

