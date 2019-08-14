Ambassador envisages intense co-operation with Ghana

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 14 - The Angolan ambassador to Ghana, Augusto da Silva Cunha, has deemed it fruitful the visit made to Angola on 08 to 09 August by that West African country’s president, since such diplomatic contact enabled the laying of the bases for more effective economic co-operation. ,

Nana Dankwa Akufo-Addo made a 48-hour official visit to Angola, which is the first one by a Ghanaian president, which resulted in the signing of three co-operation protocols, one of which is a visa waiver agreement in diplomatic and service passports.

The two countries also signed cooperation and exchange agreements in the field of education and another for the implementation of the bilateral commission.

The parties also agreed to cooperate in the fields of Environment, Science and Technology and Innovation, Aviation, Fisheries, Aquaculture, Investment and Export Promotion, Immigration, Food and Agriculture, Oil, Gas, Energy and Tourism through the exchange of information and experiences, including the promotion of good agricultural practice.

In the field of education, the parties pledged to promote the mobility of teachers and researchers in higher education institutions and scientific research centres.

Both countries also pledged to launch joint programmes in the area of scientific and technical research aimed to find out the fisheries potential in both countries’ maritime waters.

They also decided to continue to cooperate on an integrated strategy for the Gulf of Guinea region, as well as to maintain collaboration within the African Union, United Nations and other international organisations.

The Angolan ambassador stressed that with such a move, the two countries can henceforth focus on boosting the bilateral relations.

Augusto da Silva Cunha has also called for commitment to the implementation of the bilateral economic commission, since it is intended to facilitate the development of the partnership and commercial exchanges between the two peoples.

Meanwhile, ANGOP has learnt that at least thirty Angolans are studying in Ghanaian universities.

The Angolan diplomat has also defended that it is urgent the summoning of a Summit of Heads of State of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, aimed at analysing ways of investments in member states.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.