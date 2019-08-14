Product/service required: Translation services

Detailed Description:

The US Embassy is seeking the services of a qualified and experienced contractor to provide translation services. This contract requires the support of a professional translator to translate various training documents and Power point slides containing approximately 46,552 words from English to French.

The successful contractor shall complete all work, including furnishing all labor, material, equipment and services required for a firm fixed price and within thirty (30 days). The contractor will ensure that translators have an acceptable and recognized certification or accreditation in addition to providing proof of experience covering the last three (3) years. Translated files must be formatted and submitted in the same format including corresponding graphics, tables and other illustrations. The Contracting Officer reserves the right to reject the translated documents and slides completely or in part without compensation, if the translation is judged as substandard.

Location of Performance: Work performed under the contract will be performed in Cameroon. Period of Performance: The period of performance is a maximum of thirty (30) calendar days from the award of a government purchase order. Price Quote Due Date: All quotes must be submitted via email to: fortehia@state.gov. On or before August 16, 2019. Contract vehicle: Open Market. Set-aside restrictions? There are no set-aside restrictions for this procurement. Meet or Exceed? Offers must meet or exceed requested specifications as described herein. Award Type: Government Purchase Order. Evaluation Factors: Award will be made to the lowest priced, acceptable, responsible offeror. Proposals shall include proof of prior experience. The Government reserves the right to reject proposals that are unreasonably low or high in price. Quoter acceptability will be determined by assessing the quoter’s compliance with the terms of the RFQ. The Government will determine quoter responsibility by analyzing whether the apparent successful quoter complies with the requirements of FAR 9.1, including: Adequate financial resources or the ability to obtain them; Ability to comply with the required performance period, taking into consideration all existing commercial and governmental business commitments; Satisfactory record of integrity and business ethics; Necessary organization, experience, and skills or the ability to obtain them; Necessary equipment and facilities or the ability to obtain them; and Be otherwise qualified and eligible to receive an award under applicable laws and regulations Offer validity: 90 days

Applicable FAR clauses: The selected Offeror must comply with all applicable FAR clauses. Please see final contracting instrument for a complete list, the full text of which may be accessed electronically at https://acquisition.gov/far/fac.html

SAM Registration: Vendors are encouraged to register in SAM (System for Award Management www.sam.gov ) to be eligible for awards with the US Government

Contracting Authority: This request for quotation does not constitute a contract with the U.S Government. Per FAR 1.602, the sole representative of the Government authorized to enter into an agreement is a warranted Contracting Officer. The selected Offeror must ensure that a valid obligating document (e.g. Government Purchase Order) signed by a Contracting Officer is in place before commencement of work. Any and all modifications after the commencement of work must likewise be authorized by a Contracting Officer.



