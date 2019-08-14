First meeting between President Masisi and Ms. Laurence Beau

On Monday 12 of August, Ms. Laurence Beau, Ambassador of France to Botswana, presented her credentials to President Dr. Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi.

During this meeting, Ms Beau expressed her willingness to continue and develop the already excellent bilateral relations between France and Botswana, emphasizing the common interests of both countries in democracy, human rights, peace and security.

During this warm and friendly exchange, President Masisi addressed many topics, such as the importance of establishing a knowledge-based society, the need of adaptation to climate change and the ongoing diversification of the Botswana’s economy.

Ms Beau said that President Macron attached great importance to France’s relations with Africa as a whole, and in particular with Southern Africa. President Masisi recalled his respect for France and President Macron’s commitment to multilateralism and environmental protection.

Finally, Ms Beau stressed that the recent opening of the Embassy of Botswana to France would further strengthen bilateral cooperation.



