INV Metals Reports Q2/2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INV Metals ("INV Metals" or "Company") (TSX: INV) reports its financial results for the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. The Company recorded a total loss of $690,533 or $0.01 per share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $1,458,879 or $0.01 per share for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of $768,346 or 53% from the prior year. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a total loss of $1,341,124 or $0.01 per share, compared to $2,166,194 or $0.02 per share for the corresponding period in 2018, a decrease of $825,070 or 38% from the prior year.



For additional financial information please see INV Metals’ unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis filed on www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.invmetals.com.

About INV™ Metals

INV™ Metals is an international mineral resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal projects in Ecuador. Currently, INV™ Metals’ primary assets are: (1) its 100% interest in the Loma Larga gold exploration and development property in Ecuador, and (2) its 100% interests in exploration concessions in Ecuador, including the Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada and Carolina exploration projects.

