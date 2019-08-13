Vancouver’s Cascadia Scientific Has Designs on the Future That Don’t Include the Blutip Brand

Rebranding undertaken to highlight new and singular focus on development of fuel measurement and analytics platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUER, British Columbia, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One year after securing core IP, trademarks and other assets from Blutip Power Technologies, Cascadia Scientific is retiring the legacy Blutip brand. Cascadia Scientific’s SmartRView platform provides subscribers with high precision fuel measurement instrumentation and advanced data analytics in the disciplined pursuit of improved fuel and business efficiency.



Cascadia Scientific’s CEO Kevin Dagenais described the motivation for the rebrand in the following terms, “Acquiring the intellectual property from Blutip Power provided an effective launchpad for our fuel measurement and analytics platform, but Cascadia Scientific has an entirely new mission – Providing class leading fuel measurement and analytics for operators of high horsepower diesel equipment. Given this dramatic change in product focus, our board agrees it is time to terminate the Blutip brand and move forward under the new banner. Cascadia Scientific is a new company with a completely new focus, our name needs to reflect that.”

The new brand, Cascadia Scientific is a nod to both the company’s physical presence on the BC South Coast and its expertise in data science, machine learning and advanced modelling.

2019 has seen the business on-board new long-term subscribers and continued success providing turn key petrochemical efficiency trials to global oil companies. The company recently secured an NRC IRAP grant for work quantifying the impact of operator behavior on mining haul truck efficiency.

About Cascadia Scientific Inc.

Cascadia Scientific is a privately-owned BC corporation providing high accuracy direct fuel measurement and related analytics to operators of high horsepower diesel engines. Cascadia Scientific’s measurement and analytics platform is marketed under the SmartRView brand. Subscribers leverage the platform to derive improvement in the areas of operations, maintenance, procurement and mine planning.

Additional Information

All enquiries should be directed via the website: cascadiascientific.com

Cascadia Scientific Inc.

info@cascadiascientific.com

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba0d69ba-8196-47e8-bbb8-da4061fb1e97



