SVN ADDS SVN |RIVERSTONE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE TO EXPAND PRESENCE IN TEXAS

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN International Corporation (SVNIC), a full-service commercial real estate franchisor of the SVN® brand, announces that it has added College Station, Texas-based Riverstone Commercial Real Estate to its franchise roster. Going forward, the new venture will operate as SVN|RIVERSTONE.

Founded in 2017, SVN | RIVERSTONE is led by Founding Partners and Managing Directors Jim Jones and Jess Buenger. The rapidly expanding firm offers brokerage and advisory services to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants across the central Texas markets. SVN | RIVERSTONE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE also provides consultancy services on investments and development projects. More information about the firm is available at svnriverstone.com

“SVN | RIVERSTONE’s top priority is getting the most value for our clients. With SVN, we gain expanded visibility and marketing dexterity to deliver the best value possible no matter the geography or asset class,” said Managing Director Jim Jones. “Now, we not only reach a business owner across town, but an investor across the globe.”

“Even prior to our official announcement of our partnership with SVN, we have collaborated on deals sourced through SVN offices in Las Vegas, Chicago, Florida, Austin, and the Northeast,” added Managing Director Jess Buenger. “This partnership has expanded our reach tremendously.”



“In SVN | RIVERSTONE, we have found a firm with a natural fit to our SVN culture that puts clients first, said Marc Seinfeld, SVN’s Vice President of National Franchise Sales and Development. “We are delighted to work with SVN | RIVERSTONE COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE and increase our presence in Texas.”

About SVN International Corp.



The SVN organization is a globally recognized commercial real estate entity united by a shared vision of creating value for clients, colleagues and communities. Currently, SVN comprises over 1,600 advisors and staff working in more than 200 offices across the globe. SVN’s brand pillars represent the transparency, innovation and inclusivity that enable all our advisors to collaborate effectively with the entire real estate industry on behalf of our clients. SVN’s unique Shared Value Network® is just one of the many ways that SVN Advisors create outsize value for all stakeholders. For more information, visit www.svn.com.

Donna VanSchagen SVN International Corp. 6173047235 donna.vanschagen@svn.com



