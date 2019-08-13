A Review of TaxWise Professional Tax Software

TaxWise tax software is furnished by Wolters Kluwer®, a corporation providing software and services at an international level, with headquarters in Kennesaw, GA

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wolters Kluwer® provides software and services to professionals in several different industries, including but not limited to: taxes, accounting, finance, and legal. For tax professionals, the company provides TaxWise tax software. Over the past 2 years, in our TaxWise tax software reviews, we find that TaxWise, although a user-friendly software, may not be the most suitable software for most tax offices. Let’s see why that is.

Although TaxWise does deliver on providing an easy-to-use platform, it falls behind in other key areas; mainly in its innovation and keeping pace with technological advancements and modern demands. Our TaxWise software reviews these past couple of years identify where the software lags in comparison to the more advanced features found in other professional tax software.

Advanced hardware and time-saving application integrations are noticeably missing from TaxWise. Features that benefit both professional tax preparers and their clients, such as signature pads, document scanners, and mobile applications have yet to be integrated and furnished by the software. The reason these features are so important is because of the time they save in the tax preparation process. These examples of advanced technology provided by other software companies simplify the communication process between tax pros and their clients, and speeds up the document collection process. It is our opinion that serious software companies need to fill these service gaps if their aim is for longevity. The tax preparation industry is constantly changing and software companies need to evolve just as fast if not faster.



In terms of its simplicity, TaxWise tax software includes easy-to-use tools that have been tried and trusted for several years. Although basic in comparison to other top ranked software, an example would be the TaxWise diagnostics tool. This tool simply allows tax preparers to find and correct any E-filing errors. Another tool worth mentioning is the “What if?” mode, capable of testing a variety of tax scenarios, which proves to be quite useful to tax pros and their clients alike.

All in all, TaxWise is an easy to use software, but surely lacks technological advancements that should be demanded by any tax office looking to grow. Time-management and client satisfaction are key to any office’s success, and the right tools can help. With that being said, TaxWise definitely has a few areas that need tweaking in order to deliver a software that can compete in the coming tax season.

Please note that our TaxWise tax software reviews and reviews of any other professional tax software on our website are strictly the opinion of the editor from hands-on experience.



