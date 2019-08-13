2019 Online Journalism Awards finalists announced

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Online News Association (ONA) today unveiled the finalists for the 2019 Online Journalism Awards (OJAs).



Winners will be announced on Sept. 14 at the 2019 Online News Association Conference & Awards Ceremony in New Orleans. The conference will bring together more than 2,800 digital media professionals for learning and networking and to celebrate ONA's 20th anniversary .

In 2019, the Online Journalism Awards feature 37 awards, including 15 with a total of $62,500 in prize money, thanks to the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation , the Gannett Foundation, the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications , Journalism 360 and the Agora Journalism Center at the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication. These awards honor engaged journalism, data journalism, visual digital storytelling, investigative journalism, immersive storytelling, public service, technical innovation, student journalism and general excellence.

For the second year, Democracy Fund supported entry fees for micro newsrooms — organizations with 15 or fewer employees — to enter the General Excellence category.

This year's competition introduced a first-of-its kind award to honor people and projects that work with a community as part of a story or reporting process. In evaluating projects for the Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, judges considered unique or innovative use of engagement platforms, execution and meaningful impact on a community. ONA also refreshed sub-categories for the digital audio and video awards.

A group of 159 digital media professionals teamed up to screen 1,078 entries to determine semi-finalists. More than 40 judges representing a diverse cross-section of the industry then conferred to determine finalists and winners.

The finalists are:

Breaking News, Small Newsroom

Austin's Boil-Water Notice, KUT News

Event Horizon Telescope, Science News

Magnitude 7.1 Earthquake Strikes Southcentral Alaska, Anchorage Daily News

Breaking News, Medium Newsroom

Camp Fire: California's Deadliest Wildfire, San Francisco Chronicle

Christchurch Terror Attacks, Radio New Zealand

The Capital Gazette Shooting, The Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette

Breaking News, Large Newsroom

Christchurch Terror Attacks, Stuff

Fire Mauls Beloved Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, The New York Times

Massacre at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Explanatory Reporting, Small Newsroom

Harvesting Peril: Extreme Weather and Climate Change on the American Farm, InsideClimate News

Hawaii 2040, Honolulu Civil Beat

La Cuba Que Viene..., El Toque

Explanatory Reporting, Medium Newsroom

Jailed in Crisis: Mental illness in America's Jails, The Virginian-Pilot

Lessons Lost, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Perversion of Justice, Miami Herald

Powerless, ProPublica, Charleston Gazette-Mail

Explanatory Reporting, Large Newsroom

Gone in a Generation, The Washington Post

Hostile Waters: Orcas in Peril, The Seattle Times

Solitary Voices, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, NBC News Investigative Unit, The Intercept

Why Disasters Happen, The New York Times

Online Commentary

A Woman's Rights, The New York Times

Free Press, The Boston Globe

Shades of Black, The Guardian US

The Privacy Project, The New York Times

Sports, Small/Medium Newsroom

Dirk's Domain: The Ultimate Career Retrospective of Dallas Mavericks Superstar Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Morning News

Titletown, TX: All We Got, McClatchy Studios

Sports, Large Newsroom

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, LA NACION

Nike Told Me to Dream Crazy, Until I Wanted a Baby, The New York Times

Paddling for Gold, The Seattle Times

Feature, Small Newsroom

All the Presidents' Meals, Foreign Policy

Five Days To Vacate: How a Sudden Setback Can Lead to an Eviction in Travis County, KUT News

“Shocked and Humiliated:” Lawsuits Accuse Customs, Border Officers of Invasive Searches of Minors, Women, The Center for Public Integrity

Stuck Kids, ProPublica Illinois

Feature, Medium Newsroom

150 Minutes of Hell: Inside Northern California's Deadly Fire Tornado, San Francisco Chronicle

Losing Laura, The Boston Globe

Millions of Women Already Live in a Post-Roe America: A Journey Through The Anti-Abortion South, The Intercept

The Best Way To Save People From Suicide/I'm Still Here, HuffPost

The Ghosts of St. Joseph's Orphanage, BuzzFeed News

Feature, Large Newsroom

Artifacts of Injustice, The Seattle Times

Surrounded, Los Angeles Times

Visual Investigations: Gaza, The New York Times

The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Small Newsroom

Dirty Business, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Inside Queen's Unpublished Foreign Investments, The Queen's Journal

Follow the Water: Hidden Cost of a B.C. Town's Water, University of British Columbia Graduate School of Journalism

On the Line, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Smoke and Mirrors, UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

The David Teeuwen Student Journalism Award, Large Newsroom

A Different Border Crisis, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Borderlines, Syracuse University S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications

Native News Honors Project, University of Montana School of Journalism

Puerto Rico: Restless and Resilient, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Uprooted, UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism

Pro-Am Student Award

Hate in America, Arizona State University Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Homeless Realities, USC / JOVRNALISM

Since Parkland, A Coalition of Students and Educators, The Trace, Miami Herald, McClatchy

The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Small/Medium Newsroom

Free to Shoot Again, The Trace, BuzzFeed News

Hurricane Maria's Dead, Quartz, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and the Associated Press

Lessons Lost, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Vanishing Violence: Inside the Staggering Drop in Serious Youth Crime, San Francisco Chronicle

The University of Florida Award for Investigative Data Journalism, Large Newsroom

Copy, Paste, Legislate, USA TODAY NETWORK, The Arizona Republic, The Center for Public Integrity

Heartbroken, Tampa Bay Times

Murder with Impunity, The Washington Post

The Force Report, NJ Advance Media

Excellence in Immersive Storytelling

12 Seconds of Gunfire, The New York Times

SwampScapes, University of Miami

Remembering Emmett Till: The Legacy of a Lynching, The New York Times

Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Ongoing Series

70 Million Podcast, Lantigua Williams & Co.

Drilled, Critical Frequency

Throughline, NPR

Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Limited Series

Believed, Michigan Radio

Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc., The Boston Globe, Wondery

Last Seen, WBUR and The Boston Globe

Infectious: The Strange Past and Surprising Present of Vaccines and Anti-Vaxxers, WBUR

Excellence in Audio Digital Storytelling, Use of Audio Storytelling

Monumental Lies, Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting & PRX, Type Investigations

Sex Hurts, KCRW

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Small Newsroom

Banished, The Marshall Project

Gimme Props, CALmatters

Poisoned Cities; Deadly Border, The Desert Sun, The Arizona Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Politics Through the Data, WeDoData

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Medium Newsroom

Actual Reality, McClatchy

Mayberry Texas, KXAN

The Chatbot Who Loved Me, Dagens Næringsliv

Excellence and Innovation in Visual Digital Storytelling, Large Newsroom

Borderline, The Washington Post

Flood Thy Neighbor, ProPublica

Susan Potter Will Live Forever, National Geographic

Touchstones, The New Yorker

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnerships

Broke in Philly 2018, Resolve Philadelphia

Electionland, ProPublica, Electionland Coalition

Hurricane Maria's Dead, Quartz, Puerto Rico's Center for Investigative Journalism and the Associated Press

Implant Files, International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, AVROTROS, NBC News Investigative Unit, Associated Press, More than 50 media partners

Since Parkland, A Coalition of Students and Educators, The Trace, Miami Herald, McClatchy

Digital Video Storytelling

Gone in a Generation, The Washington Post

Operation InfeKtion: Russian Disinformation from Cold War to Kanye, The New York Times

Real America with Jorge Ramos: Immigration, Univision

Visual Investigations, The New York Times

Uncovered, Channel 4 News

Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, Project

#FactsMatterPH, Rappler

Documenters.org, City Bureau

Florida Voices, Florida Today

Hospitals Kept ER Fees Secret. We Worked With Patients to Uncover Them., Vox.com

Three Mile Island Accident's 40th Anniversary, WITF, PA Post

Gather Award for Engaged Journalism, Portfolio

Southern California Public Radio, Southern California Public Radio

The Bureau Local, The Bureau of Investigative Journalism

Gannett Foundation Award for Technical Innovation in the Service of Digital Journalism

360° Drone, CNN

Open Government Guide, Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

TwoTone, Datavized Technologies, Inc.

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Small Newsroom

Breathtaking, Undark

Recycling in Chicago, Better Government Association

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Medium Newsroom

Case Cleared: How Rape Goes Unpunished in America, Newsy, Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting & PRX, ProPublica

Investigating the NRA, The Trace, The New Yorker

The Al Neuharth Innovation in Investigative Journalism Award, Large Newsroom

Driver's Notebooks Exposed Argentina's Greatest Corruption Scandal Ever: 10 Years and Millions of Cash Bribes in Bags, LA NACION

Parkland: Unprepared and Overwhelmed, South Florida Sun Sentinel

Your Apps Know Where You Were Last Night, and They're Not Keeping It Secret, The New York Times

Knight Award for Public Service

Growing Up Through The Cracks, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pain and Profit, The Dallas Morning News

Protecting Voters' Rights, The Texas Tribune

The Force Report, NJ Advance Media

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Micro Newsroom

Aos Fatos

Postdata.club

The Pudding

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Small Newsroom

Better Government Association

Honolulu Civil Beat

The Marshall Project

The Trace

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Medium Newsroom

ProPublica

The Texas Tribune

General Excellence in Online Journalism, Large Newsroom

The Globe and Mail

The New York Times

The Washington Post

The Wall Street Journal

The judges for finalists included:

Chris Amico, Senior Developer for Storytelling, USA TODAY NETWORK

Anika Anand, Programming Director, LION

Fergus Bell, CEO, Dig Deeper Media

Heather Bryant, Founder/Director of Project Facet

Pedro Burgos, Digital Journalism Program Director, Insper (Brazil)

Flor Coehlo, Research and Training Manager – Multimedia Development, LA NACION

Tonia Cowan, Graphic Designer, The Wall Street Journal

Anjanette Delgado, Senior News Director for Digital, Detroit Free Press and freep.com

Kat Duncan, Senior Editor, Innovation & Futures Lab, Reynolds Journalism Institute, University of Missouri School of Journalism

Tiffany Fehr, Assistant Editor, Interactive News, The New York Times

Melissa Goh, Head of Planning, AJ+

Joshua Hatch, Director of Digital Products, The Chronicle of Higher Education

Robert Hernandez, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, USC Annenberg School of Journalism

Liz Heron, Strategic Advisor

Michelle Holmes, Head of Partnerships, Alabama Media Group

Jareen Imam, Director of Social Newsgathering, NBC News

Rich Jaroslovsky, Vice President for Content & Chief Journalist, SmartNews Inc.

Michelle Johnson, Associate Professor, Journalism, Boston University

Mitra Kalita, SVP News, Opinion and Programming, CNN Digital

Damon Kiesow, Knight Chair in Digital Editing and Producing, University of Missouri School of Journalism

Anita Li, Director of Communities, The Discourse

Chip Mahaney, Emerging Talent Leader, The E.W. Scripps Company

Nathalie Malinarich, Editor, Mobile & New Formats, BBC News

Carlos Martinez de la Serna, Program Director, Committee to Protect Journalists

Amanda Michel, Global Director, Contributions, The Guardian

Angela Pacienza, Head of Experience, The Globe and Mail

Cheryl Phillips, Hearst Professional in Residence, Graduate Program in Journalism and Director, Big Local News, Stanford University

Aron Pilhofer, James B. Steele Chair in Journalism Innovation, Temple University

Zahra Rasool, Head and Editorial Lead, Contrast, Al Jazeera Digital

Mariana Santos, CEO Chicas Poderosas

Thomas Seymat, VR Editor, Euronews NBC

Versha Sharma, Senior Correspondent and Managing Editor, NowThis

Hari Sreenivasan, Host, Amanpour & Company

Reuben Stern, Director, New York Program, University of Missouri School of Journalism

Vanessa Vancour, Founder and Editor, Noticiero Móvil

Janine Warner, Executive Director, SembraMedia and ICFJ Knight Fellow

Hannah Wise, Social Strategy Editor, The New York Times

Ashley Woods Branch, CEO, Detour Media LLC

Hannah Yi, Supervising Producer, APAC, The Wall Street Journal

Anita Zielina, Director of News Innovation and Leadership, Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism

*Judges were recused from reviewing entries from their own organizations.

About the Online News Association

The Online News Association is the world’s largest association of online journalists. ONA’s mission is to inspire innovation and excellence in digital journalism. Membership includes journalists, technologists, media executives, academics and other digital media professionals. ONA hosts the annual Online News Association Conference and administers the Online Journalism Awards .

About Knight Foundation

Knight Foundation is a national foundation with strong local roots. We invest in journalism, in the arts, and in the success of cities where brothers John S. and James L. Knight once published newspapers. Our goal is to foster informed and engaged communities, which we believe are essential for a healthy democracy. For more, visit knightfoundation.org .

About the Gannett Foundation

The Gannett Foundation is a corporate foundation sponsored by Gannett Co., Inc. whose mission is to invest in the future of the communities in which Gannett does business, and in the future of our industry. It supports projects that take a creative approach to fundamental issues such as education and neighborhood improvement, economic development, youth development, community problem-solving, assistance to disadvantaged people, environmental conservation and cultural enrichment.

About the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications

The University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications is driving innovation and engagement across the disciplines of advertising, journalism, public relations and telecommunication. The strength of its programs, faculty, students and alumni — in research and in practice — has earned the college ongoing recognition as one of the best in the nation among its peers. The college offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees and certificates, both online and on campus. The college’s strength is drawn from both academic rigor and experiential learning. The college includes seven broadcast and digital media properties and the nation’s only chair in public interest communications.

About Journalism 360

Journalism 360 is a global network of storytellers accelerating the understanding and production of immersive journalism. Our mission is to help news organizations, journalists, technologists, content creators and journalism educators experiment with all forms of immersive storytelling, including but not limited to 360 video, augmented reality, virtual reality and mixed reality. Its founding partners are the Knight Foundation, Google News Initiative and the Online News Association.

About the Agora Journalism Center

The Agora Journalism Center at the School of Journalism and Communication (SOJC) is the University of Oregon’s gathering place for innovation in communication and civic engagement. Agora works to create and support transformational media innovations in service to civic engagement, and civic engagement that informs media innovation. Agora seeks to articulate a vision and practice of journalism inextricably linked to the health of our democracy. Our projects employ collaboration, experimentation, and public engagement to transform how journalists inform and relate to their communities.

About Democracy Fund

The Democracy Fund invests in social entrepreneurs working to ensure that our political system is responsive to the public and able to meet the greatest challenges facing our nation. To learn more visit DemocracyFund.org .

Contact: awards@journalists.org



