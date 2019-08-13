Legacy Housing Corporation Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGH) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $45.8 million, compared to $44.0 million in the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $1.8 million or 4%.

Gross margin percentage increased to 29.9% from 23.2% from the prior year as a result of price increases, increased sales to manufactured home parks, and increased company-owned retail sales directly to consumers.

The manufactured home park loan portfolio increased by $14.1 million to a total of $72.0 million, an increase of 24% from the end of 2018. The consumer loan portfolio increased to $101.0 million, inclusive of the allowance for loan loss and other discounts.

Earnings before taxes grew $2.5 million or 28% to $11.4 million in the second quarter compared to the prior year quarter. Net income was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $6.9 million for the comparable period in 2018, a 25% increase in net income.

The Company’s revenue and net income increases came exclusively from organic growth.

Earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019, based on diluted weighted average shares outstanding, was $0.35 on 24,369,890 diluted outstanding shares versus $0.34 on 20,000,000 outstanding shares for the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase in shares reflects those shares sold pursuant to the Company’s successful initial public offering.

Curtis D. Hodgson, Executive Chairman of the Board, commented, “We are pleased with the results of the second quarter of 2019, which included a continuation of the strong growth in financed sales to manufactured home parks we experienced in the first quarter. We believe manufactured housing presents a compelling solution for the ongoing lack of affordable housing in the United States, and the Company is well-positioned to take advantage of this market. We continue to see strong order flow and believe this will continue into the third quarter and the remainder of the year.”

Management Conference Call- August 14 at 10 AM (Central Time)

Senior management will discuss the results of the second quarter of 2019 in a live webcast and conference call on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10:00 AM Central Time. To register and participate in the webcast, please go to https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u7823cke , which will also be accessible via www.legacyhousingusa.com under the Investors link. In order to dial in, please call in at (866) 952-6347 and enter Conference ID 5689726 when prompted. Please try to join the webcast or call at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured housing communities. We are the fourth largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States as ranked by number of homes manufactured based on the information available from the Manufactured Housing Institute. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 390 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $22,000 to $120,000.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. As a result, our actual results or performance may differ materially from anticipated results or performance. Legacy Housing undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by law. Investors should not place any reliance on any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Inquiries:

Neal Suit, (817) 799-4906

investors@legacyhousingcorp.com

or

Media Inquiries:

Casey Mack, (817) 799-4904

pr@legacyhousingcorp.com

LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,422 $ 2,599 Inventories 33,584 42,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 20,723 18,512 Total current assets 56,729 63,144 Property, plant and equipment, net 18,041 17,128 Consumer loans, net of deferred financing fees and allowance for loan losses 95,772 92,230 Notes receivable from mobile home parks (“MHP”) 62,830 50,638 Other assets and non-current inventory 18,444 11,898 Total assets $ 251,816 $ 235,038 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Total current liabilities, excluding debt $ 22,019 $ 20,157 Total long-term debt, including current portion 12,586 17,644 Other long-term liabilities 8,029 7,957 Total stockholder's equity 209,182 189,280 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 251,816 $ 235,038





LEGACY HOUSING CORPORATION STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net revenue: Product sales $ 39,766 $ 38,188 $ 71,316 $ 75,602 Consumer and MHP loans interest 5,112 4,504 10,642 8,897 Other 883 1,314 1,757 2,191 Total net revenue 45,761 44,006 83,715 86,690 Operating expenses: Cost of product sales 27,876 29,335 49,760 56,981 Selling, general administrative expenses 6,144 5,175 12,635 9,974 Dealer incentive 239 2 449 337 Income from operations 11,502 9,494 20,871 19,398 Other expense (81 ) (560 ) (229 ) (1,114 ) Income before income tax expense 11,421 8,934 20,642 18,284 Income tax expense (2,788 ) (2,046 ) (4,796 ) (6,036 ) Net income $ 8,633 $ 6,888 $ 15,846 $ 12,248 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,369,890 20,000,000 24,442,921 20,000,000 Diluted 24,369,890 20,000,000 24,457,967 20,000,000 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.65 $ 0.61



