DHT Holdings, Inc. announces 3-year time charter

/EIN News/ --

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, August 13, 2019 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT) (“DHT”) announces that the Company has entered into a three year time charter with a leading refining company for one of its 2012 built VLCCs that is set to commence post scrubber retrofitting in the fourth quarter this year. The time charter has a base rate of $30,000 per day with all earnings up to $37,500 to DHT following a profit sharing structure that includes scrubber economics for earnings in excess to be shared between the customer and DHT.

About DHT Holdings, Inc.

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Oslo, Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships built at quality shipyards, prudent capital structure with robust cash break even levels to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com .

Contact:

Laila C. Halvorsen, CFO

Phone: +1 441 295 1422 and +47 984 39 935

Email: lch@dhtankers.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.