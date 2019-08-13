Silk Road Medical Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK) (“Silk Road Medical”), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the closing of a public offering of 4,200,000 shares of its common stock sold by selling stockholders, and the exercise in full of the underwriters’ option to purchase 630,000 additional shares of common stock from certain selling stockholders, at a public offering price of $39.50 per share. Silk Road Medical did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the selling stockholders.



J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. BMO Capital Markets and Stifel acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering was made by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

This press release shall not constitute the offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke.

Investors:

Lynn Lewis or Carrie Mendivil

Gilmartin Group

investors@silkroadmed.com

Media:

Joni Ramirez

Merryman Communications

joni@merrymancommunications.com



