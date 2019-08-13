Smithfield Foods Donates 40,000 Pounds of Protein to Utah Food Bank

Smith’s Food & Drug Joins the 38th Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Smith’s Food & Drug , joined forces to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the Utah Food Bank . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across the state.



“Here at the Utah Food Bank, we understand that hunger is all around us, but that getting food to hungry Utahns requires considerable resources,” said Ginette Bott, president and CEO for Utah Food Bank. “We’re grateful for partners, like Smithfield Foods and Smith’s, who provide the necessary nutrition to feed those in need. This donation will support many in our community, and we are pleased to continue working to alleviate hunger in our great state.”

Representatives from Smithfield and Smith’s, presented the donation to Utah Food Bank at an event at the food bank this morning where members of each organization discussed the issue of food insecurity and the significance of the donation, which will provide much-needed protein for the 382,000 individuals facing hunger throughout the food bank’s service area. After the donation, employees from Smithfield and Smith’s volunteered their time to support the food bank’s efforts by helping to pack, label, and organize product.

“We know that one in eight Utahns struggle with hunger, and at Smith’s, we’re working to change that statistic,” said Aubriana Martindale, division corporate affairs manager for Smith’s Food & Drug. “Partnerships with companies like Smithfield are invaluable because we know that together, we can truly impact the lives of so many in our local communities.”

This is the 38th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we’re dedicated to feeding people, especially in the communities we call home,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We’re humbled to provide this donation to support our neighbors in need throughout Utah, and we’re pleased to partner with like-minded organizations like Smith’s as we work to alleviate food insecurity for all Americans.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Utah Food Bank

Founded in 1904, Utah Food Bank has operated under various names but remains true to its mission of Fighting Hunger Statewide by providing food to a statewide network of 150 emergency food pantries and agencies. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed 43.3 million pounds of food and goods, the equivalent of approximately 36.1 million meals, to families and individuals in need. For more information about Utah Food Bank, visit www.utahfoodbank.org. Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/UtahFoodBank and Twitter at www.twitter.com/UtahFoodBank.

About Smith’s Food & Drug

Smith’s Food & Drug Stores is a division of the Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), one of the nation’s largest retail grocers. Smith’s visionary Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan is aimed at ending hunger in the communities Smith’s calls home, and eliminating waste across the company by 2025, in keeping with the company’s Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit. Visit www.smithsfoodanddrug.com for more information.

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Salt Lake City, UT Smithfield Foods donates 40,000 pounds of protein to Utah Food Bank to support the food bank’s efforts to alleviate hunger across the state.



