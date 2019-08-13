National Sponsor Associa Participates in 116 National Night Out Events to Help Promote Community Safety

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and a national sponsor of National Night Out (NNO), participated in 116 NNO events to help promote community safety, neighborhood camaraderie, and crime prevention.



NNO is an annual community-building movement that encourages law enforcement and community partnerships on the first Tuesday in August, with Texas celebrating on the first Tuesday in October. Neighborhoods came together to show support and take a symbolic stand against crime in their communities. The events brought together homeowners, volunteers, and first responders to help raise awareness and enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement. Associa employees, volunteers, and mascot Scout joined Associa Supports Kids (ASK) and attended the events that took place throughout Associa and non-Associa managed communities.



The Associa Community Management Corporation and Select Community Services team participated in 32 local NNO events in Maryland, Virginia, and the DC area. The events included face painting, moon bounces, rock painting, deejays, and dancing. A variety of food was available, including shaved ice and pizza. Communities invited local law enforcement, first responders, and fire department representatives to interact with homeowners and community leaders and help build strong relationships and gain knowledge about community safety. The most popular guest appearances included McGruff the Crime Dog, and Associa’s mascot, Scout. The most sought-after Associa giveaways included ASK foam footballs and ChildPrint ID kits.



Burg Management Company, Inc., an Associa company, participated in a special NNO event held in the Panama City Mall parking lot. This county-wide event hosted approximately 2,500 visitors as well as local, federal, and state agencies. The first responders provided tours of their boats, vehicles, and fire trucks, and provided attendees interactive demonstrations. This event brought the community together and comes during a time where residents are still rebuilding from the destruction of Hurricane Michael. Burg Management handed out foam footballs, coloring books, wrist bands, candy, and ChildPrint ID kits.



“Associa is honored to support local law enforcement, community leaders, and neighbors in this annual effort to build strong relationships and enhance partnerships,” stated Annette Ratliff, Associa community liaison and director of corporate citizenship. “We would like to thank all of the volunteers and give a special thanks to our branch and community representatives for showing leadership and dedication to bringing back a true sense of community. This is the seventh consecutive year Associa has been a national sponsor and we look forward to including even more communities next year.”



Associa Supports Kids (ASK) is a value-added program for Associa community residents, designed to enhance the neighborhood community experience year-round. The program focuses on educating parents and kids about safety and fitness. For more information about safety and sports sponsorships programs, visit www.associasupportskids.org.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



