Evolving Systems Announces Postponement of Earnings Release – New Date Monday August 19, 2019

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD Colo., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL), a leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services for connected mobile devices, announces it will release its 2019 second quarter financial results after the market closes on August 19, 2019, and will conduct a conference call the same day at 3 p.m. Mountain Time (5 p.m. Eastern Time). The company had previously announced that it would conduct this call today, August 13.



The company has significantly completed its accounts but, in consultation with its external auditors, continues to review certain calculations around its goodwill. As such, Evolving will not file today nor hold an earnings call today as previously scheduled. We intend to file an extension within the prescribed guidelines. We further anticipate being able to hold an earnings call after the market closes on Monday, August 19, 2019.

The call-in numbers for the conference call on Monday will be (877) 303-6316 for domestic toll free and (650) 521-5176 for international callers. The conference ID number is 1583199.

A telephone replay will be available through September 2, 2019 and can be accessed by calling (855) 859-2056 for domestic toll free or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, conference ID number 1583199.

To access a live Webcast of the call, please click the ‘Investors’ tab on the Company’s website at www.evolving.com and then click the ‘Q2 earnings call’ icon at left. A replay of the Webcast will be accessible at that website through October 1, 2019. The webcast is also available by clicking the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a9guxmwc

Note that there are no substantial disagreements with our auditors, and that the review is not materially transformative to the headline numbers of the company.

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com or follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EvolvingSystems .

