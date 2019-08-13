Ohio National promotes Calabro and Begley

/EIN News/ -- New senior vice president and chief marketing officer and senior vice president, career agency distribution and marketing announced

﻿CINCINNATI, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio National Financial Services is pleased to announce the promotion of Christopher J. Calabro, CLU, ChFC®, to senior vice president and chief marketing officer, effective immediately.

Calabro is responsible for the company’s sales, distribution and marketing efforts of its life and disability income insurance products within its core traditional distribution channel.

“With Chris’ extensive distribution and product experience, I am confident in his leadership as we continue to leverage our unique value proposition to grow our traditional distribution footprint as well as deliver our portfolio of life and disability income products to meet the needs of our policyholders,” said Barbara A. Turner, CRCP, Ohio National president and chief operating officer.

Calabro joined Ohio National in 2010 to lead the company’s career agency distribution system and has steadily advanced throughout his career. He was promoted to senior vice president, career agency marketing in 2013. In 2016, Calabro became senior vice president, life insurance strategic business. In November 2018 he became senior vice president, career agency distribution and marketing.

He was formerly with MassMutual and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Connecticut.

Active in the community, Calabro is a board member of Make-A-Wish®, Southern Ohio chapter, and a member of the Make-A-Wish governance sub-committee for Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. He is also a board member of the Bethesda North Foundation.

Michael J. Begley, CLTC, CLU, advances to senior vice president, career agency distribution and marketing. In his new role, he is responsible for management and oversight of all builder general agencies, including the recruitment of new agencies.

Begley joined Ohio National in 2014 as an agency vice president and brings both field and home office experience to his new position. He began his career as an agent with MassMutual in Chicago where he grew his practice to Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) level. He later took a role in the MassMutual home office as a regional director of training and progressed to the regional vice president of the Midwest territory. He also has experience as a builder general agent for MassMutual, New England Financial and Principal Financial Group and was a regional vice president for OneAmerica.

About Ohio National

Since 1909, Ohio National has been committed to helping individuals, families and businesses protect what matters most. Through our network of financial professionals across 49 states (all except New York), the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico and through affiliated operations in South America, we provide the insurance products that help our policyholders achieve financial security and independence. As of December 31, 2018, its affiliated companies have $39.3 billion total assets under management. Products are issued by The Ohio National Life Insurance Company and Ohio National Life Assurance Corporation. Please visit ohionational.com for more information and for the latest company updates, connect with Ohio National on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

