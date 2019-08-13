Embrace Home Loans Named a Best Place to Work in Providence

Company receives high marks for human resource policies and employee satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embrace Home Loans , a prominent mortgage lender, announced that the company has been named a Best Place to Work by the Providence Business News.



Companies were judged based on human resource policies and confidential surveys of employees compiled by Best Companies Group.

"Embrace Home Loans is honored to be recognized once again as a Best Place to Work," said Dennis Hardiman, president and CEO of Embrace Home Loans. “Embrace’s employees are one of our best assets, and we work hard to foster an environment where they can grow and succeed.”

Embrace Home Loans has won numerous awards as a best place to work. In January, the company was named one of the Best Mortgage Companies to Work For by National Mortgage News and Best Companies Group. The company has also been named seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work For in America by Fortune and has appeared five times on the list of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. Embrace Home Loans has also been recognized fourteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island.

Embrace offers competitive compensation and benefits, a balanced work-life focus and a culture that promotes job satisfaction and success.

"We strongly believe that happy employees make for happy customers, so we do all we can to cultivate an atmosphere where our employees can thrive," said Julie Chipman, director of talent development. “The top ratings that our customers give Embrace demonstrate our approach is working.”

In fact, Embrace Home Loans recently won the first-place award for the Top Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction in the Large Division (200+ Loan Officers) by SocialSurvey.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and five times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in America by Inc. The company has also been recognized fourteen times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com .

