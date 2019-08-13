SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PCMI, WAGE, and ACIA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Insight Enterprises. PCMI shareholders will receive $35 for each PCMI share they own. If you own PCMI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pcm-inc/

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE: WAGE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of WageWorks, Inc.. (NYSE: WAGE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by HealthEquity Inc. WAGE shareholders will receive $51.35 for each WAGE share they own. If you own WAGE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/wagework-inc/

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Cisco Systems, Inc. ACIA shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each ACIA share they own. If you own ACIA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/acacia-communcations-inc/







