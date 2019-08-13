The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Annual Report for 2019 Fiscal Year

World's largest Open Source foundation’s 300+ freely-available, enterprise-grade Apache projects power some of the most visible and widely used applications in computing today.

/EIN News/ -- Wakefield, MA, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today the availability of the annual report for its 2019 fiscal year, which ended 30 April 2019.

Celebrating its 20th Anniversary, the world's largest Open Source foundation’s "Apache Way" of community-driven development is the process behind hundreds of freely-available (100% no cost), enterprise-grade Apache projects that serve as the backbone for some of the most visible and widely used applications in Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning, Big Data, build management, Cloud Computing, content management, DevOps, IoT and Edge computing, mobile, servers, and Web frameworks, among many other categories.

The ubiquity of Apache software is undeniable, with Apache projects managing exabytes of data, executing teraflops of operations, and storing billions of objects in virtually every industry. Apache software is an integral part of nearly every end user computing device, from laptops to tablets to phones. Apache software is used in every Internet-connected country on the planet.

ASF codebase is conservatively valued at least $20B, using the COCOMO 2 model; Continued guardianship of 190M+ lines of code in the Apache repositories; Profit for FY2018-2019: $585,486; Total of 10 Platinum Sponsors, 9 Gold Sponsors, 11 Silver Sponsors, 25 Bronze Sponsors, and 6 Platinum Targeted Sponsors, 5 Gold Targeted Sponsors, 3 Silver Targeted Sponsors, and 10 Bronze Targeted Sponsors; 35 new individual ASF Members elected, totalling 766; Exceeded 7,000 code Committers; 202 Top-Level communities overseeing 332 Apache projects and sub-projects; 17 newly-graduated Top-Level Projects from the Apache Incubator; 47 projects currently undergoing development in the Apache Incubator; Top 5 most active/visited Apache projects: Hadoop, Kafka, Lucene, POI, ZooKeeper; Top 5 Apache repositories by number of commits: Camel, Hadoop, HBase, Beam, and Flink; Top 5 Apache repositories by lines of code: NetBeans, OpenOffice, Flex (combined), Mynewt (combined), and Trafodion; 35M page views per week across apache.org; 9M+ source code downloads from Apache mirrors (excluding convenience binaries); Web requests received from every Internet-connected country on the planet; 3,280 Committers changed 71,186,324 lines of code over 222,684 commits; 18,750 authors sent 1,402,267 emails on 570,469 topics across 1,131 mailing lists; Top 5 most active mailing lists (user@ + dev@): Flink, Beam, Lucene, Ignite, and Kafka; Automated Gitbox across ~1,800 git repositories containing ~75GB of code and repository history; Each GitHub account monitored for security compliance; GitHub traffic: Top 5 most active Apache sources --clones: Thrift, Cordova, Arrow, Airflow, and Beam; GitHub traffic: Top 5 most active Apache sources --visits: Spark, Camel, Flink, Kafka, and Airflow; 24th anniversary of the Apache HTTP Server (20 years under the ASF umbrella); 770 Individual Contributor License Agreements (CLAs) signed; 28 Corporate Contributor License Agreements signed; 26 Software Grant Agreements signed; and ASF is a mentoring organization in Google Summer of Code for 14th consecutive year.

The full report is available online at https://s.apache.org/FY2019AnnualReport

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)

Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server —the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's merit-based process known as "The Apache Way," more than 770 individual Members and 7,000 Committers across six continents successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Baidu, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Handshake, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, Leaseweb, Microsoft, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Tencent, Union Investment, Workday, and Verizon Media. For more information, visit http://apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Airlow", "Apache Airflow", "Arrow", "Apache Arrow", "Beam", "Apache Beam", "Camel", "Apache Camel", "Cordova", "Apache Cordova", "Flex", "Apache Flex", "Flink", "Apache Flink", "Hadoop", "Apache Hadoop", "HBase", "Apache HBase", "Ignite", "Apache Ignite", "Kafka", "Apache Kafka", "Lucene", "Apache Lucene", "Mynewt", "Apache Mynewt", "NetBeans", "Apache NetBeans", "OpenOffice", "Apache OpenOffice", "POI", "Apache POI", "Spark", "Apache Spark", "Trafodion", "Apache Trafodion", "ZooKeeper", "Apache ZooKeeper", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Sally Khudairi Vice President The Apache Software Foundation press(at)apache(dot)org



