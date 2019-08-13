World's First DataOps Community Goes Live

DataOps adoption has skyrocketed in the past year, driven by data sprawl across hybrid/multi-cloud environments, increased data privacy regulations, and the need for companies to accelerate innovation in a hyperdynamic digital landscape

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphix, the company accelerating innovation through DataOps, today announced the new Delphix DataOps Community, the world’s first destination focused squarely on the topic of the emerging DataOps category. IT leaders and practitioners, including developers, DBAs, data scientists, data governance teams, and DevOps engineers now have a one-stop-shop for knowledge sharing, problem-solving, exclusive events, networking, and other information vital for building world-class DataOps practices and teams.



The confluence of the recent explosion of business-critical data across multiple environments, new data privacy regulations, and the need for continuous innovation has given rise to DataOps: the alignment of people, processes, and technology to enable the rapid, automated, and secure management of data. The goal is to improve outcomes by bringing together those that need data with those that provide it, eliminating friction throughout the data lifecycle.

“Enterprises are finding that the datasets they need in order to build new applications are increasingly trapped in hybrid/multi-cloud environments, subject to new data privacy/governance regulations, and growing in volume at an unprecedented pace,” said Eric Schrock, Chief Technology Officer at Delphix. “The movement around DataOps has grown over the past few years, but the conversation is often limited to the use of data for A.I., analytics, or machine learning. We work with hundreds of companies that are using DataOps techniques to accelerate application development, and the DataOps community is designed to broaden this conversation and bring together people and ideas that discuss all the possibilities of leveraging enterprise data to accelerate innovation.”

The Market is Waking Up to the Promise of DataOps

DataOps made its debut as an “Innovation Trigger” in three separate Gartner Hype Cycle reports for 2018 (Data Management, Enterprise IT Management, and Data Security), and it’s expected to hit the mainstream in less than five years. In a recent report, top analyst firm 451 Research found that 90 percent of enterprises plan significant investment in DataOps this year.

Industry leaders like Choice Hotels, Delta Dental/Dentegra, and Morgan Stanley are just a few of the companies looking to DataOps as a new strategy for achieving the agility needed to innovate at the pace of the market. For financial services, healthcare, retail, and other industries that transact in volumes of PII and sensitive data, DataOps is also a way to ensure compliance with increased governmental data privacy regulations.

A New Community to Support A Growing Movement

While there is strong and positive momentum, a significant gap exists in the infrastructure to support this growing, vibrant movement. As a steward of the DataOps movement, Delphix has embarked on a mission to create a destination that moves beyond a support forum and towards a 21st-century engagement platform, where this community can participate in discussions and share ideas related to their DataOps toolchain, solution architecture, and practice.

“I am perpetually on a learning journey, and the Delphix community often throws up edge case scenarios I haven't thought or heard of, which I can then learn from and enhance my depth of knowledge of Delphix,” shares Matt Griffith, principal consultant at Kuzo Data.

To serve this growing movement, we’re helping to create a dedicated space where data professionals can engage with one another to share projects and use cases, discuss hacks, learn about the various uses of the Delphix platform, and get up to speed with industry-related trends.

The Delphix DataOps Community is a place where practitioners, technologists, executive leaders, and others can have a voice and feel empowered to express and share their knowledge and insights – evolving DataOps in the process.

Griffith adds, “As a technical expert of the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform, I also enjoy giving back to the community by helping others with the knowledge I have where I can. The wonderful by-product is that you don't just solve the problem of one person but potentially tens or hundreds of others, which can be very satisfying.”

For more information, please go to the Delphix DataOps community.

About Delphix

Delphix’s mission is to free companies from data friction and accelerate innovation. Fortune 100 companies use the Delphix Dynamic Data Platform to connect, virtualize, secure and manage data in the cloud and in on-premise environments. For more information, visit www.delphix.com. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

