Old National earns 5-star rating from Bauer Financial, Inc.

5-star rating places Old National on Bauer’s list of “Recommended Banks, Savings Banks & Thrifts”



Rated either 4-star or 5-star for 119 consecutive quarters

/EIN News/ -- EVANSVILLE, Ind., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bauer Financial, a prominent independent bank rating and research firm, has rated Old National Bank a 5-Star (“superior”) institution on a scale of 0 to 5. The 5-star rating places Old National on Bauer’s prestigious list of “Recommended Banks, Savings Banks & Thrifts.”



This marks the first time Old National has earned Bauer’s highest rating since 2016. For 119 consecutive quarters, the company has earned either a 4-Star (“excellent”) or 5-Star rating.

“Old National is very pleased to have been recognized by Bauer Financial as a 5-star institution,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “Our superior rating, coupled with the fact that we have been on Bauer’s recommended list for 119 consecutive quarters, speaks to our consistency as a strong community bank that is focused on exceeding client expectations.”

Bauer Financial’s star ratings are based on a formula that considers current and historical data. The first level of evaluation is an institution’s capital level, followed by other relevant data that includes profitability, historical trends, loan delinquencies, repossessed assets, reserves, regulatory compliance, proposed regulations and asset quality.



About Old National

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. Headquartered in Evansville with $20.1 billion in assets, it is a top 100 U.S. bank, the largest Indiana-based bank and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eight consecutive years. For 185 years, Old National has been a community bank committed to building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients. With locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, Old National provides retail and commercial banking services along with comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

