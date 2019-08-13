Celebree School Continues Momentum With Second Franchise Agreement

/EIN News/ -- LUTHERVILLE, Md., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education with 26 company-owned locations in Maryland and Delaware, today announced the signing of its second franchise agreement. This comes on the heels of announcing its first franchisee earlier this summer. Franchisees Ashish and Ranjeeta Patel of Newark, Delaware will own and operate the Celebree School, which is expected to open in late 2020 or early 2021.



After earning his U.S. citizenship and working for the banking industry, Patel wanted to fulfill a lifelong dream of owning his own business that also allowed him to positively impact his local community. His two children previously attended a Celebree School location, and he knew this was the right opportunity for him to pursue.

“Our children were taken care of very well at Celebree School and I want other families to have that same wonderful experience,” said Patel. “When I learned Celebree School had started franchising, I was immediately excited to be a part of the team. I could see company leadership would be as invested in my success as I am.”

Faculty and staff at Celebree School believe success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection that extends beyond the classroom and into the homes and neighborhoods of the students. The Celebree approach is not simply about educating the “whole child”, but the “whole family”.

“We’re excited to watch our Celebree School family grow with individuals like Ashish who are passionate about early childhood education,” said Richard Huffman, founder and CEO of Celebree. “Our parent-teacher-child-experience is what makes Celebree School special and seeing a father want to open his own school is extremely rewarding.”

Celebree School franchises come with the resources an owner needs to start and run a successful business. Announced in early 2019, opportunities to open Celebree Schools are available in Maryland, Delaware, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

Celebree School Grows People Big and Small™ – starting with students who range from six-weeks to school age and extending to parents, teachers and directors. Now people who want to own their own business can be part of Celebree School and channel their passion for the community into the success of their school.

For more information on franchise opportunities, visit the Celebree School website or contact Chris Kelleher, VP, Franchise Development and Operations, at ckelleher@celebree.com or 443-991-4791.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com . Connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

