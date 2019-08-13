Worldwide Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Outlook to 2025 - Immunoassays Segment Poised to Reach Over US$3.1 Billion by 2025
Cancer/Tumor Profiling market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.9 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.8%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments.
Immunoassays, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 10.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.1 Billion by the year 2025, Immunoassays will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.2% growth momentum.
Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$448.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$557.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Immunoassays will reach a market size of US$222 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$961.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Caris Life Sciences (USA)
- Genomic Health, Inc. (USA)
- Helomics Corporation (USA)
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Nanostring Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- Oxford Gene Technology (United Kingdom)
- Qiagen NV (The Netherlands)
- Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Cancer/Tumor Profiling Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Immunoassays (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Hybridization (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Next Generation Sequencing (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Immunoassays (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Hybridization (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Next Generation Sequencing (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Immunoassays (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Hybridization (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Next Generation Sequencing (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Mass Spectrometry (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
