Specialty Methacrylate Market worth $2.66 Billion by 2025- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report “Specialty Methacrylate Market by Derivative (Lauryl Methacrylate, 1,4 Butylene Glycol Dimethacrylate), Application (Paint & Coating, Special Plastic, Construction, Additives), End User (Automotive, Plastic & Chemical) – Global Forecast to 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global specialty methacrylate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to reach $2.66 billion by 2025.

The growing construction industry, raising awareness towards environment friendly & sustainable projects, and demand for better architectural designs and aesthetic appearance of building interiors & exteriors are increasing the demand for better materials from this sector. For instance, according to the Construction Products Association (CPA) (UK-based construction industry trade association), the construction industry output in the U.K. was increased by 2.4% from £134,386 million in 2015 to £137,583 million in 2016. The CPI has estimated this output to increase by 1.3%, 1.2%, and 2.3% respectively in 2017, 2018, and 2019. Similarly, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the contribution of construction sector to the GDP of the country has increased to 3.8% in 2013 from 3% and 3.2% respectively in 2005 and 2010; and is further expected to grow at a decent rate by 2020 with rising demand from residential sector.

The construction industry is gradually regaining the growth from last five years after the recovery from effects of long lasting recession in last decade. The growth in economic output, rising population, growing industrialization, and faster urbanization in emerging countries are majorly increasing the demand for various construction activities across the globe. The specialty methacrylate plays a pivotal role to fulfill these requirements and can be used in construction industry for corrosion protection, inhibitor, chemical anchoring, and protective coating for steel. Moreover, application of specialty methacrylate in construction industry products reduces the environmental emission of volatile organic compounds.

The specialty methacrylate market study presents historical market data in terms of both value and volume (2017, and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025 - by derivatives, application, end user, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at a regional and country level.

The global specialty methacrylate market is primarily segmented by derivatives (1, 4 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, benzyl methacrylate, methoxy-peg-methacrylate, polyethylene glycol 200 dimethacrylate, lauryl methacrylate, tridecyl methacrylate, methacrylic ester 13.0, triethylene glycol dimethacrylate, polyethylene glycol dimethacrylate, diethylene glycol dimethacrylate, iso-decyl methacrylate, ethylene glycol dimethylacrylate, 1,3 butylene glycol dimethacrylate, trimethylolpropane trimethacrylate, cyclohexyl methacrylate, 2-ethylhexyl methacrylate, stearyl methacrylate, tetrahydrofurfuryl methacrylate, and others), application (paints & coating, adhesive & sealants, water proofing membrane, special plastics, electrical insulation, water treatment, construction, paper & packaging, health & personal care, oil & gas, additive, textile auxiliaries, electronics, and others), end user (automotive & transportation, architecture & construction, chemical & plastics industry, packaging & paper, paint, coatings & adhesives, advertisement & communication, electronics, and others), and geography.

Based on derivatives, lauryl methacrylate (LMA C12) segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market in 2019. The largest share of lauryl methacrylate market is attributed to its wider application in floor waxes, textiles, coating, and adhesives & sealants.

Based on application, paint and coatings segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall specialty methacrylate market in 2019. This is majorly attributed to the growing demand for enhanced industrial paints and coatings with growing manufacturing industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, and other commercial industries. In addition, growing demand for paints and architectural coatings from the building & construction industry is also supporting the growth of this market.

Geographically, the global specialty methacrylate market is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Benelux, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to huge demand for specialty methacrylate from the industrial manufacturing, owing to the global shift of manufacturing from developed regions.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 5 years (2015–2019). The specialty methacrylate market has witnessed number of expansions and acquisitions in the recent years. For instance, in June 2019, RPM International Inc. acquired Schul International Co., LLC, a manufacturer of joint sealants for commercial construction, and Willseal LLC, a business that markets and sells Schul products. Similarly, in May 2019, Sika AG acquired Parex a leading mortar manufacturer with an impressive track record of profitable growth and attractive margins. With this acquisition, Sika will expand its product portfolio for the building finishing market, further strengthening its position in construction chemicals market.

The global specialty methacrylate market is highly competitive with four major players namely Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Sartomer (Arkema Group), and BASF SE together holding more than half of this market in 2018. The other key players operating in this market are NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., MilliporeSigma, Miwon Specialty Chemical Co., Ltd., Fushun Anxin Chemical Co. Ltd, Bimax Chemicals Ltd., Kyoeisha Chemical Co., Ltd., Shin Nakamura Chemical Co., Ltd., and GEO Specialty Chemicals Inc. among others.

